UP Dairy Development & Milk Products Promotion Policy, 2022: Incentives, eligibility, implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Milk Products Promotion Policy, 2022 Effective date October 17, 2022 Policy validity Five years from issue Administrative department Dairy Development Department, Uttar Pradesh Main beneficiaries Milk-processing units, milk-product manufacturers, cattle-feed manufacturers, eligible expansion projects and supporting cold-chain facilities Main capital support 10 per cent of eligible capital investment, capped at Rs 5 crore Main interest support Reimbursement at 5 per cent or the actual eligible rate, whichever is lower, for up to five years Other support Stamp-duty reimbursement, electricity-duty reimbursement, certification assistance, patent support, export freight assistance and training Eligible expansion Generally requires at least 25 per cent increase in existing capacity Current status Policy remains officially listed and implementation rules have been issued

The policy is directed mainly at milk processing and value addition rather than conventional dairy farming alone. A farmer keeping cattle for milk production does not automatically qualify unless the project includes an eligible processing, feed, collection, cold-chain or related activity covered by the policy. What is the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development Policy? The policy is an industrial and sector-development framework for expanding the processing, preservation and marketing of milk produced in Uttar Pradesh Its coverage includes: Milk-processing plants;

Units manufacturing products such as cheese, butter, ghee, paneer, curd, milk powder and ice cream;

Cattle-feed and animal-nutrition product plants;

Expansion of existing dairy-processing capacity;

Technology upgrades in dairy plants;

Milk-collection and traceability equipment;

Bulk milk coolers and cold-chain systems;

Refrigerated and insulated transport;

Quality certification;

Product development, patents and design registration;

Export and brand-promotion activities. The policy aims to increase value addition rather than relying only on the sale of raw milk. Processing can extend shelf life, improve food safety, support organised procurement and create products that can be sold to institutional, retail and export markets.

Why was the policy introduced? Uttar Pradesh is one of India’s largest milk-producing states, but a high level of milk production does not automatically create an efficient dairy industry. Milk is perishable and requires rapid collection, chilling, testing, transport and processing. The state identified several sectoral needs: Greater organised milk-processing capacity;

More value-added dairy products;

Improved cold chains;

Modern collection and traceability systems;

Stronger cattle-feed manufacturing;

Greater investment in technology;

Better product certification;

Access to domestic and export markets;

Training for producers and dairy-sector personnel. The policy seeks to connect milk producers with organised processing and marketing systems while attracting private investment into dairy infrastructure. These are policy objectives and should not be treated as proof that processing capacity or farmer incomes have already increased because of the policy.

Who is eligible? Potentially eligible applicants include: New milk-processing and milk-product manufacturing units;

Existing dairy units undertaking qualifying expansion;

Existing dairy plants installing approved new technology;

New cattle-feed and cattle-nutrition product plants;

Existing cattle-feed units expanding their capacity;

Micro and small units manufacturing value-added milk products;

Businesses establishing milk-collection, quality-control or traceability systems;

Operators purchasing eligible cold-chain equipment and vehicles. Eligibility depends on the project type, investment, location, financing, commercial-production date and approval under the implementation rules. For an expansion project, the existing unit generally must increase its installed capacity by at least 25 per cent. Routine repair, replacement of worn-out machinery or normal maintenance should not be treated as expansion merely because expenditure has been incurred.

The applicant must also obtain all relevant approvals, which may include: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India registration or licence;

Pollution-control consent;

Factory and labour registrations;

Building and fire approvals;

Legal-metrology registration;

Electricity and water connections;

Animal-feed or product-specific approvals;

Environmental and waste-management permissions. Policy approval does not replace these statutory requirements. What capital subsidy is available? The policy provides a capital investment subsidy equal to 10 per cent of eligible expenditure, capped at Rs 5 crore. It applies to: New milk-processing and milk-product manufacturing units; and

Eligible expansion projects involving at least a 25 per cent increase in existing capacity. Eligible expenditure may include approved costs relating to: Plant and machinery;

Technical civil works;

Spare parts forming part of the project;

Other assets specifically accepted under the sanction. Land, working capital, routine administrative expenditure, used machinery and costs incurred outside the eligible period should not automatically be included.

The subsidy percentage must be applied only to the investment accepted by the competent authority. A project costing Rs 50 crore does not automatically receive Rs 5 crore if part of that expenditure is ineligible. What interest subsidy is available? The policy contains different interest-subsidy ceilings for different project categories. The reimbursement rate is generally 5 per cent or the actual eligible interest rate, whichever is lower, for up to five years. New milk-processing and dairy-product units A new milk-processing or dairy-product manufacturing unit may receive interest reimbursement capped at Rs 10 crore over the eligible period. The loan must relate to approved expenditure on plant, machinery, technical civil works and eligible spare parts.

New cattle-feed units A new cattle-feed or cattle-nutrition product manufacturing unit may receive interest reimbursement capped at Rs 7.5 crore over five years. Technology upgrades An existing dairy plant adopting technology such as supervisory control and data acquisition systems or another approved new-generation system may receive interest reimbursement capped at Rs 2.5 crore over five years. Milk collection and traceability Projects involving approved field-level quality control, traceability or automatic milk-collection equipment may receive interest reimbursement capped at Rs 1 crore over five years. The official summary excludes ordinary milk cans from this category. Cold-chain systems Eligible expenditure on refrigerated vans, insulated vehicles, road milk tankers, bulk milk coolers, ice-cream trolleys and related cold-chain systems may receive interest reimbursement capped at Rs 1 crore.

Expansion projects Interest support is also available for qualifying capacity expansion. The official incentive summary lists separate ceilings for dairy and cattle-feed expansion, including maximum assistance of Rs 2.5 crore or Rs 2 crore depending on the project category. Micro and small value-added units Micro and small enterprises producing products such as cheese and ice cream may receive interest reimbursement capped at Rs 2 crore for eligible field-level plant and machinery. The subsidy does not repay the principal loan. It is also conditional on timely loan servicing and documentary verification. Penal interest arising from default should not be assumed to qualify. Is stamp duty reimbursed? The policy provides reimbursement of stamp duty paid on eligible land purchased or leased for a unit established under the policy.

The reimbursement is funded through the departmental budget and is based on the assessment provided by the Stamp and Registration Department. The benefit is not necessarily an automatic exemption at the time of registration. Applicants should verify whether the operative government order requires: Prior eligibility certification;

Payment followed by reimbursement;

A specific lease period;

Completion of the project within a prescribed time;

Recovery of the benefit if the land is diverted. The land must be used for the approved project. A speculative land purchase or property used for unrelated commercial purposes should not qualify. What electricity-duty benefit is available? New milk-processing units may receive reimbursement of electricity duty paid for up to ten years. The benefit is not necessarily an automatic exemption at the time of registration. Applicants should verify whether the operative government order requires:

The benefit applies where power is purchased from a state electricity distribution company or another authorised distribution licensee. This is an electricity-duty benefit, not free electricity. The unit remains liable for: Energy charges;

Demand or fixed charges;

Meter charges;

Fuel-adjustment charges;

Other non-exempt electricity costs. The applicant must provide consumption and payment evidence, and reimbursement remains subject to departmental budget and verification. What certification support is available? Micro, small and medium enterprises engaged in milk processing, dairy products or cattle-feed manufacturing may receive reimbursement for internationally recognised quality and environmental certification. The benefit is: 50 per cent of eligible certification fees and testing charges;

Capped at Rs 5 lakh. Examples listed by the state include:

ISO 14001;

ISO 22000;

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point certification;

Sanitary and phytosanitary certification;

Other approved quality or environmental accreditation. The certification must be issued by a recognised organisation and be relevant to the unit’s approved activity. Routine renewal costs or certifications unrelated to the manufactured product should not automatically qualify. What patent and design support is available? Eligible dairy-processing, milk-product and cattle-feed manufacturing units may receive a one-time reimbursement equal to 75 per cent of the fees paid for patent or design registration, capped at Rs 5 lakh. The applicant must retain: Filing and registration documents;

Professional-fee invoices;

Official receipts;

Payment evidence;

Proof of ownership of the patent or design;

A declaration that the same expenditure was not reimbursed elsewhere. The maximum amount is a ceiling, not a guaranteed payment.

What export support is available? The policy provides several forms of export and market-development assistance. Inland transport to a port or airport An eligible unit may receive reimbursement of 25 per cent of actual transport expenditure incurred in moving processed dairy products from the manufacturing unit to an airport or seaport. The ceiling is: Rs 20 lakh per beneficiary per year;

For up to three years. Shipment by air or sea The official incentive summary provides assistance equal to 20 per cent of the Free on Board value, capped at Rs 40 lakh per year for three years, for approved shipment by aircraft or vessel. Applicants should obtain written confirmation of the eligible calculation because Free on Board value includes the value of the goods up to loading at the export point and is not itself the same as freight expenditure.

Overseas samples An eligible unit may receive 50 per cent of the cost of sending a product sample abroad, capped at Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary. The benefit is restricted to one unit, one country and one sample under the specified provision. Export assistance requires evidence such as shipping bills, invoices, transport documents, bank records and proof that the products were manufactured in Uttar Pradesh. What training support is provided? The policy provides for training in: Clean milk production;

Breed improvement;

Dairy technology;

Financial management;

Technical management;

Milk procurement;

Quality control;

Value-added production. Training may be provided to milk producers and to managers, professionals and employees of micro and small dairy-sector organisations, including farmer producer organisations, milk producer companies and cooperatives. Government, semi-government and recognised national institutions may conduct the programmes.

Training assistance is a capacity-building measure and should not be confused with direct financial assistance to establish a plant. How can an applicant access the benefits? The broad process involves: Identifying the correct project category.

Preparing a detailed project report.

Establishing control over eligible land.

Arranging promoter contribution and bank finance.

Applying through the prescribed state mechanism.

Submitting project, land, loan and statutory documents.

Undergoing technical and financial appraisal.

Obtaining an approval or Letter of Comfort.

Completing the investment within the prescribed period.

Beginning commercial production.

Submitting audited expenditure, loan and production records.

Applying separately for capital, interest, stamp-duty, electricity-duty, certification or export assistance.

Undergoing physical and documentary verification. The detailed implementation rules were issued separately from the policy. Applicants should use the current application form and government order rather than relying only on the headline policy summary.

Implementation and current status The policy remains listed on official Uttar Pradesh policy and incentive portals. Implementation rules and government orders have also been issued. Official sector material states that Uttar Pradesh continues to promote dairy processing, cattle-feed investment and value-added milk products under the 2022 policy. However, the official sources reviewed did not provide one consolidated dashboard showing: Applications received;

Units approved;

Capital subsidy sanctioned;

Interest subsidy released;

Processing capacity commissioned;

Cattle-feed capacity created;

Export assistance disbursed;

Investment realised;

Employment generated specifically under the policy. Investment proposals, memoranda of understanding and announced dairy projects should therefore not be described as operational units unless project-specific official information confirms commissioning. Key challenges and practical considerations Milk procurement: A processing unit needs reliable daily milk supplies at commercially viable prices. Cold-chain requirements: Delays in chilling or transport can affect quality and safety. Working capital: Milk procurement, packaging and distribution require substantial recurring finance. Market competition: New units compete with established cooperatives and private brands. Product mix: Value-added products may offer better margins but require branding, distribution and quality consistency. Regulatory compliance: Dairy plants must maintain strict hygiene, food-safety and effluent-treatment standards. Reimbursement timing: Many benefits are paid only after expenditure, verification and commercial production. Applicants should obtain a formal eligibility decision before incorporating the full incentive amount into the project’s financial model.

FAQs What is the main capital subsidy? Eligible new and expanding milk-processing units may receive 10 per cent of approved capital investment, capped at Rs 5 crore. What interest subsidy is available? The rate is generally 5 per cent or the actual eligible rate, whichever is lower, for five years. The ceiling varies by project category. Are cattle-feed units eligible? Yes. New cattle-feed and animal-nutrition manufacturing units and qualifying expansion projects are covered. Is stamp duty exempt? The policy provides reimbursement of eligible stamp duty paid on qualifying land purchases or leases. Is electricity free? No. Eligible new milk-processing units may receive reimbursement of electricity duty, but normal electricity charges remain payable.

Does the policy support exports? Yes. It provides transport, shipment and overseas-sample assistance subject to separate ceilings and documentation. How long is the policy valid? It is valid for five years from October 17, 2022, unless amended or replaced earlier. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Milk Products Promotion Policy, 2022 supports the dairy value chain through capital assistance, interest reimbursement, land and electricity-duty benefits, cold-chain support, certification and export incentives. Its main capital subsidy is 10 per cent of eligible investment, capped at Rs 5 crore. Interest support varies by project category, with higher ceilings for new milk-processing and cattle-feed plants and separate assistance for technology, traceability and cold-chain systems.