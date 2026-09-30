UP dairy sector draws ₹695 crore investment proposals from 22 companies

Several companies have expressed interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh’s dairy sector.

At the recently concluded UP International Trade Show, 22 companies proposed setting up units across different parts of the state with a combined investment of ₹695.18 crore. Officials of the Dairy Development Department said the proposed investments could generate employment for more than 2,500 people.

Ace International Ltd has proposed the largest investment in the sector. The company plans to invest ₹457 crore in Hathras, Aligarh and Agra, which is expected to generate employment for around 1,500 people. Carebro Innovators Pvt Ltd has proposed an investment of ₹100 crore.

Calling Uttar Pradesh an attractive investment destination, Ace International’s Aditya Goyal said the company would invest ₹457 crore in the state. It has coordinated with the department over proposed investments in Hathras, Aligarh and Agra, he said, adding that the projects would provide employment opportunities to more than 1,500 people.

Carebro Innovators has also submitted investment proposals to the Dairy Development Department. Investor Amit Singh said the company planned to invest ₹100 crore in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Meerut and Bareilly, generating employment for more than 250 people. Officials said the investment proposals were received under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Development and Dairy Products Promotion Policy, 2022. Stalls set up by the department, cooperatives and private dairy companies drew considerable footfall at the trade show. Companies including Parag, Amul, Namaste India, Paras Dairy, Gyan Dairy, New Era Dairy, Alpha Milk Foods and CP Milk participated in the event. Officials, including Financial Controller Arvind Kumar Singh, Chief Dairy Development Officer A P Singh and Dairy Development Officer I B Singh, briefed investors and visitors about various departmental schemes.