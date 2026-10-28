UP emerging as major hub for investment, innovation, industry: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation, and industry.

He also apprised people of the changes the state has witnessed since 2017 through his social media account on 'X'.

Targeting the previous government, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, UP had neither a clear vision nor a concrete action plan to attract global investment. However, the double-engine government changed this situation.

"Under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a new work culture for investment and industrial development was developed in the state with the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform." The Chief Minister said, "With better law and order, transparent policies and an investment-friendly environment, UP is now emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation and industry.