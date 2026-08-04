POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy, 2024 Current version First amendment listed by Invest UP Administrative department Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department Nodal and implementing agency Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority Principal geographical focus Six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor Corridor nodes Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow Principal beneficiaries Aerospace and defence manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, anchor units, suppliers, component makers, testing facilities and eligible service providers Main incentives Concessional land, land subsidy, capital subsidy, logistics assistance, green-infrastructure support, patent and certification reimbursement and marketing assistance Application mechanism Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority under the policy guidelines and standard operating procedure Current implementation status Policy, guidelines and implementation procedure issued; project-level eligibility and disbursement remain subject to approval

The Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy, 2024, replaces the earlier defence and aerospace incentive framework under which the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor was promoted. The official corridor website retains the 2018 policy and its subsequent amendments for historical reference, while separately publishing the 2024 policy guidelines. What is the Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy? The policy is an investment-promotion framework for companies establishing or expanding aerospace and defence manufacturing operations in Uttar Pradesh. It is designed particularly around the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which comprises nodes at Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The policy covers manufacturing and related activities in areas such as: Defence platforms and systems

Aerospace equipment and assemblies

Weapons, ammunition and explosives

Armoured and specialised vehicles

Aircraft, helicopters and unmanned systems

Electronics, communications and surveillance systems

Components, sub-assemblies and materials

Maintenance, repair and overhaul

Testing, certification and research facilities

Suppliers supporting eligible defence and aerospace units Whether a particular product or service qualifies depends on the definitions and eligible-activity lists contained in the policy and its implementation guidelines. A business cannot qualify merely because its product has a possible defence application. Why was the policy introduced? The policy seeks to attract investment into the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and build a domestic supply chain for defence and aerospace production. The corridor is intended to connect large anchor manufacturers with smaller suppliers, component producers, testing facilities, research institutions and skilled workers.

Defence and aerospace projects typically require large capital commitments, specialised land, testing infrastructure, long approval cycles and compliance with Union government licensing and procurement rules. The policy attempts to reduce some of these entry costs through land, capital, logistics and infrastructure support. It also seeks to encourage investment in the less-industrialised Bundelkhand nodes of Jhansi and Chitrakoot by offering differentiated incentives. These are policy objectives and should not be treated as evidence that the proposed investment, production or employment has already been realised. What are the main objectives? The policy is meant to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major defence and aerospace manufacturing location. It also seeks to:

Attract original equipment manufacturers and large anchor investors

Develop supplier and component-manufacturing networks

Promote investment in all six corridor nodes

Generate skilled and semi-skilled employment

Encourage technology transfer, research and product development

Support testing, certification and common infrastructure

Increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imported defence equipment

Promote exports of eligible defence and aerospace products

Improve the commercial viability of projects in Bundelkhand Key provisions of the policy Defence Industrial Corridor land Under the policy, eligible units may obtain land in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor on concessional lease terms. Land may be offered at an annual lease rental of 1 per cent of the applicable land value for leases of up to 10 years and 1.5 per cent for longer periods. Final land terms remain subject to the allotment procedure and lease agreement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The authority retains control over allotment, permitted use, construction timelines, transfer, mortgage and post-allotment compliance. Land subsidy Eligible units in the corridor may receive a land subsidy of 25 per cent, subject to the policy’s eligibility conditions and applicable ceilings. The benefit applies to eligible land allotted within the corridor and should not be assumed for private land acquired outside it. Capital subsidy The policy provides capital assistance for eligible fixed investment. The subsidy rates range from 25 per cent to 35 per cent, with maximum benefits broadly ranging from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. The disbursement period may extend from 5-15 years, depending on project size, category and location.

The applicable rate cannot be determined solely from the headline range. It depends on factors such as project classification, investment size, corridor node, whether the unit is an anchor or another eligible category, eligible fixed capital investment, employment commitments, commercial-production date and compliance with the approval letter and implementation guidelines. Businesses should therefore calculate the expected capital subsidy only after the UPEIDA confirms the project category and eligible investment base. Logistics subsidy Eligible units may receive logistics support for importing plant and machinery and for exporting finished products. The official policy summary states that assistance for the import of eligible plant and machinery may be available up to Rs 5 crore. Export-related logistics assistance may be available up to Rs 25 crore over five years.

The admissible freight route, expenditure, documentation and eligible products must be confirmed from the policy guidelines and standard operating procedure. Green-infrastructure support The policy provides capital support of up to Rs 1 crore for specified environmental infrastructure. Eligible facilities may include an effluent-treatment plant, solid and liquid waste-management systems and other approved pollution-control infrastructure. This support does not replace the unit’s obligation to obtain environmental clearance, consent to establish, consent to operate or other approvals required by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and competent authorities. Marketing assistance Eligible units may receive assistance for participating in domestic and international exhibitions, trade fairs, defence events and buyer-seller programmes.

The official summary indicates support ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for participation over a five-year period. The exact ceiling depends on the nature and location of the event and must be verified from the operative guidelines. Patents and quality certification The policy provides reimbursement for eligible patent-filing and quality-certification expenditure. This is relevant in a sector where testing, product qualification and compliance with buyer or defence-procurement standards can be costly. The applicable percentage, ceiling, admissible certification bodies and claim procedure should be taken from the current standard operating procedure rather than inferred from the general policy summary.

Who is eligible? Eligibility is available to entities falling within the policy’s definition of an aerospace and defence unit. These may include original equipment manufacturers, anchor units, component and sub-assembly manufacturers, material and specialised-equipment suppliers, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, testing and certification facilities, research and development units and eligible service providers directly connected with defence and aerospace manufacturing. Both new units and qualifying expansion projects may be covered, subject to the definitions in the policy. Projects must satisfy the applicable minimum investment, employment, land-use and production requirements. Defence manufacturing may also require an industrial licence or another authorisation from the Union government. State approval does not replace licensing, security, explosives, aviation, environmental or procurement-related approvals administered by Union government bodies.

How are units classified? The policy differentiates among project categories according to investment, strategic importance, employment and position in the supply chain. Large original equipment manufacturers and anchor units may receive stronger support than smaller standalone projects because they are expected to attract suppliers and create a wider manufacturing ecosystem. Applicants should use the 2024 guidelines and the current standard operating procedure to determine the correct unit category, minimum eligible investment, minimum employment, applicable capital-subsidy rate, disbursement period, Maximum benefit and conditions for retaining incentives. What employment support is available? Employment promotion is an express part of the policy title. Eligible benefits are linked to the creation and maintenance of jobs, particularly where an applicant seeks a higher project category or a larger incentive package.

The precise employee-count thresholds, eligible salary or provident-fund expenditure, domicile requirements and period of continuous employment were not sufficiently detailed in the official summary reviewed. These should not be inferred from the 2018 or 2022 policy because the 2024 framework may prescribe different conditions. Applicants should establish systems for maintaining employee appointment records, payroll data, employees’ provident fund filings, skill and training records, domicile certificate where required and year-wise employment retention data. How can an applicant access the benefits? The UPEIDA is the principal implementing body for the corridor. Its official website publishes the 2024 policy guidelines and the standard operating procedure for implementation.

The application process starts with the submission of a project and investment plan. The government will check the applicant's eligibility and review its investment, land and infrastructure requirements. If approved, land may be allotted and an approval will be issued. The company must then complete its investment, start commercial production and submit audited incentive claims. After verification, the incentives will be released in phases. How does the policy support Uttar Pradesh’s wider economic strategy? The policy is centred on the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which uses six geographically separated nodes to connect the state’s industrial centres with Bundelkhand.

Kanpur and Lucknow offer an existing engineering, research and institutional base. Aligarh has a long-established hardware and manufacturing ecosystem. Agra provides access to western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region. Jhansi and Chitrakoot are intended to extend industrial development into Bundelkhand. The policy also complements Union government programmes for domestic defence manufacturing, procurement localisation, defence exports and private-sector participation. However, state incentives do not guarantee a defence order or preference in Union government procurement. Key challenges and limitations Dependence on Union government approvals: Defence licences, security clearances, explosives approvals, aviation certification and procurement decisions are outside the state government’s exclusive control.

Long project cycles: Defence and aerospace products may require extensive testing, qualification and buyer approval before commercial revenue begins. Infrastructure needs: Corridor nodes require reliable power, roads, testing facilities, logistics and skilled labour. Demand uncertainty: State incentives can reduce capital costs but cannot assure orders from the armed forces or other buyers. Complex claims: Capital, land, logistics and employment benefits require project-specific calculation and evidence. Limited policy-specific outcome data: Public information does not yet clearly separate investments under the 2024 policy from those initiated under earlier versions. What businesses should keep in mind Before applying, a company should check whether its product or service qualifies as an aerospace or defence unit under the policy.

It should also confirm whether it needs an industrial licence, the category it falls under, the minimum investment and employment requirements, whether the project is within a defence corridor node, land and construction timelines, eligible investment costs, documents needed for logistics support, and required environmental and safety approvals. It should also check whether it has already claimed benefits under another state policy and review the latest amendments and operating guidelines. Final eligibility and benefits will depend on the policy, government orders and approval from the competent authority. FAQs What is the main purpose of the policy? It seeks to attract defence and aerospace manufacturing, build supplier networks and create employment through the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Which locations are covered by the corridor? The six nodes are Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow. What capital subsidy is available? The official summary indicates rates of 25–35 per cent, subject to project category, location, investment and ceilings that may range from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. Is land available on concessional terms? Eligible corridor land may be offered on concessional lease rental, subject to allotment rules and the lease agreement. Does state approval replace a defence manufacturing licence? No. Union government licences, security approvals and product-specific regulatory permissions remain separately applicable.

Which agency implements the policy? The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority is the principal implementing agency for the corridor and policy. Where are the implementation guidelines available? They are available through the official Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor website, along with the standard operating procedure. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy, 2024 provides substantial support for eligible defence and aerospace investments, particularly through concessional corridor land, capital subsidy, logistics assistance and environmental-infrastructure support. Its practical value depends on correct project classification, Union government approvals, adherence to corridor-development conditions and the ability of units to secure customers after production begins. The most important indicators to monitor are projects approved under the 2024 framework, factories commencing production, investment realised, defence supply-chain localisation and employment actually generated.