POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Policy, 2022 Administrative department Civil Aviation Department, Uttar Pradesh Principal objective Develop Uttar Pradesh as a major aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul hub Main beneficiaries Eligible aircraft, helicopter, engine, component and associated maintenance, repair and overhaul units Capital subsidy 5 per cent, 8 per cent or 12 per cent of eligible capital investment, depending on investment size Capital investment up to Rs 500 crore 5 per cent subsidy Capital investment above Rs 500 crore and below Rs 1,000 crore 8 per cent subsidy Capital investment above Rs 1,000 crore 12 per cent subsidy Land treatment Cost of land excluded from eligible capital investment Skill-development focus Aviation-related courses, technical training and partnerships with institutions Application mechanism Civil Aviation Department; prescribed capital-investment subsidy application form issued Strategic infrastructure MRO facilities planned around Uttar Pradesh’s growing airport network, including the Noida International Airport ecosystem Current status Policy continues to be listed among the state’s operative policies; MRO projects remain at different stages of planning and development

Maintenance, repair and overhaul, or MRO, covers the inspection, servicing, repair and overhaul required to keep aircraft, helicopters, engines and components airworthy. The Uttar Pradesh policy is intended specifically to create MRO capacity rather than subsidise airlines simply for operating flights from the state. What is the Uttar Pradesh Aircraft MRO Policy? The policy is a sector-specific framework intended to attract aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses to Uttar Pradesh through capital incentives, airport infrastructure, skilled-worker development and administrative facilitation. MRO activity can involve different levels of maintenance, including: Line maintenance performed during routine aircraft operations;

Airframe inspection and heavy maintenance;

Engine maintenance and overhaul;

Aircraft-component repair;

Avionics maintenance;

Landing-gear maintenance;

Helicopter maintenance;

Modification and refurbishment;

Testing and specialist engineering services. The policy’s stated vision is to position Uttar Pradesh as a prominent and preferred MRO destination and to support development of large-scale MRO capacity within the state.

The scheme is distinct from the Uttar Pradesh Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy . A company engaged in manufacturing aircraft components and one principally providing aircraft maintenance services may therefore fall under different policy frameworks depending on its main activity and approved project structure. Why was the policy introduced? Aircraft require scheduled and unscheduled maintenance throughout their operating life. Much of the higher-value maintenance performed for Indian airlines has historically depended on specialised facilities outside the country. The Union government has also sought to develop domestic MRO capacity by changing airport land-allotment and regulatory arrangements. Official Union government material states that revised MRO guidelines issued in September 2021 provided for allotment of land at Airports Authority of India airports through open tenders without airport royalty or cess on MRO operators.

Against this background, Uttar Pradesh sought to use its expanding airport network and industrial base to attract MRO investment. The state policy aims to: Develop domestic aircraft-maintenance capacity;

Attract Indian and international MRO operators;

Reduce the need to send aircraft and components outside the state or country for maintenance;

Generate skilled technical employment;

Develop aviation-related training;

Encourage private investment around airports;

Support the wider civil aviation and aerospace ecosystem;

Build links between MRO operators, aircraft manufacturers, airlines and educational institutions. These are policy objectives. They should not be presented as evidence that Uttar Pradesh has already captured a particular share of India’s MRO market. Who can qualify? The official policy applies to eligible MRO units established in Uttar Pradesh.

Depending on the project and regulatory approvals, activities may include maintenance of: Commercial aircraft;

General aviation aircraft;

Helicopters;

Engines;

Auxiliary power units;

Aircraft components;

Avionics;

Landing gear and other systems. A project must involve an eligible MRO activity and capital investment accepted by the Civil Aviation Department. Ordinary aircraft ground handling, passenger services, cargo forwarding or aviation consultancy should not be assumed to qualify merely because they are connected with an airport. The applicant must also obtain the approvals required under civil aviation regulation. State incentive approval does not authorise an organisation to maintain aircraft independently of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or other applicable aviation regulators. Depending on the maintenance activity, the operator may require approvals relating to:

Maintenance organisation certification;

Approved facilities and hangars;

Qualified engineers and technicians;

Approved maintenance procedures;

Tool and equipment calibration;

Technical records;

Quality and safety systems;

Aircraft or component ratings. Where international airline customers are targeted, additional approvals from foreign aviation regulators may also be commercially necessary. What capital subsidy is available? Capital investment subsidy is the principal financial incentive under the policy. Eligible capital investment Subsidy rate Up to Rs 500 crore 5 per cent Above Rs 500 crore but below Rs 1,000 crore 8 per cent Above Rs 1,000 crore 12 per cent All eligible MRO units may receive support according to their approved investment: The official Invest UP policy page confirms these investment-linked slabs. The rate is applied to eligible capital investment, not automatically to the entire amount mentioned in a project announcement.

The official policy explicitly states that land cost is not included in capital investment for calculating the benefit. Eligible expenditure may therefore relate to approved project assets such as: Hangars;

Workshops;

Maintenance machinery;

Testing equipment;

Aircraft-docking systems;

Specialised tools;

Component-repair facilities;

Engine-handling equipment;

Electrical and technical infrastructure;

Other approved fixed assets. Applicants must use the definitions and exclusions contained in the sanctioned project and claim procedure. Working capital, financing expenses, routine maintenance expenditure and unrelated commercial assets should not be included merely because they form part of the company's overall investment. How is the subsidy claimed? The Civil Aviation Department has issued a dedicated MRO Capital Investment Subsidy Request Form for units claiming assistance under the 2022 policy.

The application form requires project and investment information and identifies the applicable subsidy slab of 5 per cent, 8 per cent or 12 per cent. The broad process involves: Establishing an eligible MRO project in Uttar Pradesh. Obtaining project and statutory approvals. Completing the approved investment. Beginning commercial operations. Preparing the prescribed subsidy application. Submitting evidence of eligible capital expenditure. Providing invoices, payment records and supporting documentation. Undergoing departmental scrutiny and physical verification. Receiving the approved instalment after sanction. The official claim form refers to the financial year immediately following commencement of commercial operation, indicating that the capital support operates as a post-investment incentive rather than an unconditional upfront grant. Investors must therefore arrange sufficient equity and debt to construct and commission the project before relying on subsidy receipts.

What documents are required? The exact checklist depends on the claim, but the official application form requires documentary support relating to investment and asset ownership. The form specifically refers to documents such as: Registered purchase documents;

Evidence of asset cost;

Stamp-duty payment receipts;

Registration-fee receipts;

Bank-related information;

Capital-investment details;

Applicable subsidy rate;

Commercial-operation information. A claimant should also maintain: Chartered accountant-certified investment statements;

Machinery invoices;

Bank-payment records;

Import documents, where applicable;

Installation and commissioning records;

Statutory approvals;

Aircraft-maintenance organisation approvals;

Building and fire-safety clearances;

Employment records;

Proof that assets are used for the sanctioned MRO operation. The eligible amount should be confirmed by the department rather than calculated only from the company’s balance sheet. What skill-development support is proposed? Aircraft maintenance depends heavily on skilled technical workers. An MRO business may require:

Aircraft maintenance engineers;

Licensed technical personnel;

Avionics specialists;

Engine technicians;

Non-destructive testing personnel;

Mechanical and electrical technicians;

Quality inspectors;

Planning engineers;

Stores and component-control specialists. The policy therefore contains a specific human-resource component. Official policy material provides for promotion of aviation-related courses in technical institutes and universities in Uttar Pradesh to develop the technical workforce. It also encourages private partnerships for aviation training. The state’s aerospace-sector material additionally refers to plans for a training institution to support MRO activity. These measures should be regarded as ecosystem-development provisions. They do not mean that every MRO company automatically receives a fixed training subsidy unless a specific government order or project sanction provides one. Why is airport location important? Unlike many industrial activities, heavy aircraft maintenance generally requires direct or convenient access to airport infrastructure.

An airframe MRO may need: Taxiway access;

Large hangars;

Aprons;

Aircraft parking;

Security-controlled premises;

Fire and emergency services;

Customs facilities for imported aircraft parts;

Reliable power;

Warehousing;

Specialist workshops. Uttar Pradesh’s expanding aviation network is therefore central to the policy’s investment case. The state’s Civil Aviation sector page continues to list the MRO Policy, 2022 among its principal policies. The Noida International Airport ecosystem has been identified by the state as a major location for MRO and cargo infrastructure. Invest UP’s infrastructure material refers to an expected Rs 1,800 crore MRO and cargo hub associated with the airport. The word “expected” is important. The Rs 1,800 crore figure should not be presented as investment already completed or operational MRO capacity unless later official information confirms commissioning.

How does the policy relate to Noida International Airport? Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to provide a major opportunity for aviation-support businesses because of its scale, passenger and cargo potential and proximity to the National Capital Region. The state has promoted development of MRO infrastructure around the airport as part of the broader aviation ecosystem. Official Invest UP material has referred to an MRO and cargo hub and to efforts to attract aircraft-maintenance operators. However, several stages must be distinguished: A proposal;

Expression of interest;

Selection of a developer;

Land allotment;

Financial closure;

Construction;

Regulatory certification;

Commercial operations. An announcement that an airline, aircraft manufacturer or airport operator is considering an MRO facility is therefore not evidence that the facility is operational.

Does the policy replace aviation regulation? No. The state government can provide incentives and infrastructure, but aircraft airworthiness and maintenance standards fall within the national civil aviation regulatory framework. An MRO organisation must comply with the relevant requirements of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Depending on its intended customers, an operator may also pursue certification from international regulators. Airlines may prefer facilities holding approvals recognised by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the US Federal Aviation Administration or other authorities. The policy therefore improves the investment environment but cannot reduce mandatory aviation-safety standards. How does it fit with the wider aerospace strategy? The MRO policy complements several other Uttar Pradesh initiatives:

Expansion of civil airports;

Development of Noida International Airport;

Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor;

Defence and aerospace manufacturing incentives;

Cargo and logistics development;

Aviation-related skill development. The state's current defence and aerospace material continues to identify MRO facilities for aircraft, helicopters, engines and components as an area being actively promoted. However, businesses must select the correct incentive framework. An aerospace manufacturer cannot automatically claim MRO incentives for its manufacturing expenditure, and an MRO project should not assume that the same capital investment can simultaneously receive benefits under another sectoral policy. Implementation and current status The Uttar Pradesh Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Policy, 2022 remains listed on Invest UP and Nivesh Mitra among the state's policies.

The state has also issued the prescribed capital-subsidy application form, showing that the incentive mechanism has moved beyond the policy-announcement stage. At the infrastructure level, the government continues to promote MRO development, especially around Noida International Airport. However, the official sources reviewed did not provide a consolidated public dashboard showing: MRO applications received;

Units approved;

Capital subsidy sanctioned;

Subsidy actually disbursed;

Private investment realised specifically under the policy;

Hangar capacity commissioned;

Aircraft serviced annually;

Direct employment generated;

International regulatory certifications obtained by policy-supported units. For that reason, proposed MRO hubs, investment discussions and announced projects should not be presented as operational achievements. Key challenges and practical considerations High capital requirement: Heavy maintenance, engine and component facilities require expensive hangars, equipment and specialised tooling.

Regulatory certification: Commercial operations cannot begin solely on the basis of state-policy approval. Aircraft access: Heavy MRO facilities need suitable airport land and taxiway connectivity. Skilled workforce: Licensed engineers and specialised technicians take time to train. Imported components: Aircraft parts and specialised equipment may remain dependent on international supply chains. Customer contracts: Airlines generally require strong technical credentials before awarding major maintenance work. Long gestation: Construction, equipment installation, certification and airline approvals can delay revenue generation. Back-ended incentive: Capital subsidy is claimed after investment and commencement of operations, increasing financing requirements. What investors should keep in mind Before committing capital, an MRO investor should verify: Whether the proposed activity qualifies under the policy;

The correct capital-investment slab;

Which assets are eligible for subsidy;

Exclusion of land cost;

Airport land and taxiway availability;

Civil Aviation Department approval;

Directorate General of Civil Aviation certification requirements;

Customs and bonded-warehouse arrangements;

Fire and environmental approvals;

Power and utility availability;

Skilled-worker requirements;

Commercial-operation deadlines;

Claim documentation;

Restrictions on overlapping incentives. A formal project-specific eligibility decision should be obtained before the subsidy is incorporated into the financing model.

FAQs What is the main incentive under the policy? Eligible MRO units receive capital investment subsidy at rates of 5 per cent, 8 per cent or 12 per cent depending on the size of eligible investment. What subsidy applies to a project investing up to Rs 500 crore? The applicable rate is 5 per cent of eligible capital investment. What happens above Rs 500 crore? Projects investing more than Rs 500 crore but below Rs 1,000 crore may receive an 8 per cent subsidy. What is the rate above Rs 1,000 crore? Eligible investment above Rs 1,000 crore attracts a 12 per cent capital subsidy. Is land cost included?

No. The official policy states that land cost is excluded from capital investment for subsidy calculation. Who administers the policy? The Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, administers the framework. Does a subsidy approval allow an operator to service aircraft immediately? No. The MRO must separately satisfy all applicable Directorate General of Civil Aviation and aviation-safety requirements. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Policy, 2022 is designed to use the state's expanding aviation infrastructure to attract a specialised, capital-intensive service industry. Its principal incentive is a graded capital subsidy of 5 per cent, 8 per cent or 12 per cent according to eligible investment, with land excluded from the calculation. The policy also emphasises aviation skills and institutional partnerships needed to create a sustainable MRO workforce.