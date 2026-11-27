POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Civil Aviation Promotion Policy of Uttar Pradesh, 2017 Government order date August 25, 2017 Administrative department Civil Aviation Department, Uttar Pradesh Implementing authority for aviation incentives Director, Civil Aviation, Government of Uttar Pradesh Main focus Regional air connectivity, airport infrastructure, airline incentives, air cargo, MRO and aviation skills RCS fuel-tax support VAT on aviation turbine fuel reduced/waived to the policy-prescribed level for ten years on eligible RCS flights State share of RCS viability-gap funding 20 per cent Seat underwriting Rs 2,500 per eligible vacant seat under prescribed conditions RCS ticket-tax support 100 per cent reimbursement of eligible State GST on air tickets, initially for three years Airport parking/night halt Zero charges at state-owned RCS airports, initially for three years Airline office space Up to 100 sq m at zero rent at state-owned no-frills RCS airports, initially for three years RNFC reimbursement 50 per cent, up to Rs 2,000, for eligible RCS/divisional-headquarter routes MRO incentive 100 per cent State GST reimbursement on eligible MRO job contracts and 50 per cent reimbursement on eligible aircraft parts/accessories for ten years Current status Still officially listed, although many route-specific incentives were expressly time-bound and later aviation policies address MRO and airstrip development separately

What is the Civil Aviation Promotion Policy of Uttar Pradesh, 2017?

The Civil Aviation Promotion Policy of Uttar Pradesh, 2017, was Uttar Pradesh's first comprehensive civil aviation policy. Its central purpose was not simply to build airports, but to make new regional routes commercially viable, upgrade underused airstrips and create an aviation ecosystem covering passenger services, cargo, maintenance, training and airport infrastructure.

The policy was framed alongside the Government of India's National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016 and Regional Connectivity Scheme, or RCS-UDAN. At the time, Uttar Pradesh had a relatively small number of airports with scheduled services, while several state-owned airstrips and defence airports had either limited civil use or no scheduled connectivity. The policy therefore sought to combine Union government RCS support with additional state incentives. It also supported the planned greenfield airport at Jewar, now Noida International Airport, through the broader strategy of airport infrastructure development. Why was the policy introduced? UP had no comprehensive civil aviation policy before 2017 and that the first round of RCS bidding had not produced adequate connectivity for the state. The government therefore set out to:

Improve air connectivity through new RCS routes

Connect underserved and unserved airstrips

Improve links among non-RCS airports

Use aviation to support tourism

Facilitate trade and employment

Promote air cargo for agricultural exports, perishables, manufacturing and e-commerce

Develop trained aviation professionals

Encourage MRO facilities

Attract investment in airport and aviation-support infrastructure The policy's baseline data are historical. For example, it cited passenger traffic of about 6.1 million in 2016-17 and identified only a small set of airports with meaningful scheduled operations at the time. Those figures should not be read as describing the state's present aviation network. How did the policy support airport development? The policy envisaged development of both greenfield and brownfield airports. For brownfield airports, land-acquisition or procurement costs could be borne by the Airports Authority of India, the state government or shared between them on mutually agreed terms.

Investment in new airports, airport upgrades, airstrips, heliports, helipads and associated air-transport infrastructure may qualify for incentives under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2017, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions. The policy also envisaged upgrading airstrips into no-frills airports, particularly where RCS routes were awarded. It stated that the Airports Authority of India could develop such airports with Government of India assistance, while Uttar Pradesh could form a special-purpose vehicle with AAI, develop airports through a state company or explore public-private partnership structures. What support was offered for aircraft manufacturing? The 2017 policy included an early manufacturing incentive. For aircraft or helicopters manufactured or assembled in Uttar Pradesh, the policy provided reimbursement of the corresponding State Goods and Services Tax receivable by the state for ten years, subject to a maximum of ten aircraft or helicopters.

Where an airline purchased an aircraft or helicopter manufactured or assembled in Uttar Pradesh and deployed it primarily on Uttar Pradesh routes for at least five years, the acquisition could also qualify for eligible incentives under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2017. For this purpose, a route was considered primarily connected with Uttar Pradesh where at least half of the aircraft's take-offs were from airports in the state. These provisions should be distinguished from later defence, aerospace and aircraft-MRO policies, which introduced more specialised incentive structures. What aviation-support infrastructure was covered? The policy also extended eligible industrial incentives to aviation-support infrastructure, including aircraft maintenance, ground handling, air cargo, warehousing and passenger transport facilities at airports.

Eligible projects could access capital-interest or infrastructure-interest assistance available under the then Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy. The civil aviation policy did not itself set a single universal subsidy percentage for every such investment. Instead, it linked qualifying infrastructure to the applicable industrial-policy provisions. How did the policy support air cargo? Air cargo was identified as an important tool for improving agricultural exports, movement of perishables, manufacturing supply chains and e-commerce. The policy supported the development of air-cargo and logistics infrastructure by offering incentives for air cargo hubs and related facilities, facilitating fulfilment centres and single-window support for cargo and logistics businesses, and promoting airport infrastructure for handling perishable goods.

The government's intention was therefore broader than passenger connectivity. Airports were also to function as logistics nodes capable of handling high-value and time-sensitive goods. What MRO incentives were available? The policy gave specific fiscal support to Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities. For eligible MRO operations, it provided: 100 per cent reimbursement of State GST levied on MRO job contracts from domestic or international airlines

50 per cent reimbursement of State GST levied on the purchase of aircraft parts and accessories used for maintenance

Both incentives for 10 years It also allowed eligible investment incentives under the 2017 industrial policy for expenditure on hangars and other necessary MRO infrastructure.

The policy specifically identified the area around the proposed Jewar airport as having potential for an MRO hub. Uttar Pradesh later introduced a standalone Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Policy in 2022. Fresh MRO investment should therefore be evaluated under the later MRO framework rather than assuming that the 2017 provisions remain the primary scheme. How did the policy support aviation skills? The policy recognised that the expansion of airports and airlines would require a skilled workforce, including pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, ground-handling personnel, cabin crew, IT professionals and other airport-support staff. It proposed promoting aviation-related courses at technical institutes and universities in UP.

It also stated that existing scholarship arrangements for diploma and graduate courses would be extended to eligible courses related to aircraft maintenance engineering, cabin crew and other aviation professions. A dedicated cell at the directorate level was proposed to engage airlines and help with placement of aviation professionals. These were ecosystem-development provisions rather than a universal cash subsidy payable directly to every aviation trainee. What incentives were provided for non-RCS routes? The policy also attempted to create new links involving airports that were not covered by RCS. At the time, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi were identified as non-RCS airports. Incentives for new connections involving non-RCS airports were initially valid for one year, and generally applied to a single flight per route awarded to the first eligible proposer.

For qualifying new flights connecting a non-RCS airport in UP with another non-RCS airport inside or outside the state, the policy provided: Waiver of VAT on aviation turbine fuel for one year

Reimbursement of State GST received by the state on ticket sales for one year Additional support for intra-state links For specified routes connecting Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, the policy also provided: Compensation equivalent to the state's viability-gap-funding share of Rs 400 per seat on 50 per cent of eligible seats, subject to the prescribed limit;

Seat underwriting at Rs 2,500 per vacant seat, covering 15 per cent of total seats and capped at 360 seats per month per one-way trip. These were temporary route-development incentives and should not be presented as permanently available benefits in 2026.

What is RCS-UDAN? The Regional Connectivity Scheme, or UDAN, was introduced by the Government of India to connect unserved and underserved airports at affordable fares. Under the 2017 policy, an underserved airport was one with no more than seven scheduled commercial departures a week. An unserved airport was one with no scheduled flights during the preceding two approved flight schedules. The policy adopted definitions under the Union RCS framework and stated that later changes in the central scheme would automatically apply unless the state policy provided otherwise. What support did Uttar Pradesh provide under RCS? The state committed to several forms of mandatory and additional support.

Aviation turbine fuel tax The policy provided for VAT on aviation turbine fuel at the RCS-prescribed concessional level. Its fiscal-incentive section states that VAT would be waived for ten years on eligible RCS flights beginning after April 1, 2017, while the underlying RCS memorandum referred to reducing VAT to 1 per cent. The Invest UP summary currently presents the headline incentive as zero VAT on ATF for ten years at RCS airports. Because tax treatment can be affected by subsequent notifications, the operative tax order for the relevant period should govern any actual claim. Viability-gap funding The state agreed to bear 20 per cent of the viability-gap funding payable for eligible RCS routes.

Viability-gap funding compensates airlines for operating eligible regional routes that may not initially generate sufficient commercial revenue. Land and airport services The state agreed to provide, where required: Minimum land free of cost and free from encumbrances for RCS airport development

Security services

Fire services

Concessional electricity

Water

Road and multimodal connectivity

Facilitation of aviation-fuel infrastructure At state-owned RCS airports, land for oil marketing companies to establish aviation turbine fuel infrastructure could be provided at zero rent. How did seat underwriting work? Seat underwriting was an additional state incentive intended to reduce an airline's revenue risk. For small Category-1 aircraft with up to 20 seats directly connecting Lucknow with divisional headquarters, the state could underwrite 100 per cent of non-VGF seats, subject to a maximum of 300 seats per month per one-way trip.

For larger Category-2 and Category-3 aircraft or other eligible RCS routes, 30 per cent of non-VGF seats could be underwritten, subject to a maximum of 360 seats per month per one-way trip. The underwriting rate was Rs 2,500 per eligible vacant seat, initially for three years. Airlines were expected first to attempt to sell the seats commercially. Unsold seats could then be made available to the state shortly before departure. Government officials could use allocated seats without additional payment, while eligible seats remaining vacant could be reimbursed under the underwriting mechanism. What other airline incentives were available? For eligible RCS operations, the policy provided several additional concessions:

Incentive Policy provision State GST on RCS air tickets 100 per cent reimbursement, initially for 3 years Aircraft parking/night halt Zero charge at state-owned RCS airports, initially for 3 years Airline office space Up to 100 sq m at zero rent at state-owned no-frills airports, initially for 3 years Route Navigation and Facilitation Charges 50 per cent reimbursement up to Rs 2,000, initially for 3 years Electricity Subsidy of Rs 4 per unit up to 30,000 units per month at eligible RCS airports Water Provided free by the state Fire services Provided free by the state Road connectivity To be provided and maintained by the Public Works Department Bus service To be provided through the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation These concessions were route- and airport-specific and, in several cases, explicitly limited to an initial three-year period.

Which airports and airstrips were targeted? The policy identified numerous existing, underserved and unserved airports or airstrips as potential RCS locations. Its initial development strategy included airstrips at: Meerut

Moradabad

Ayodha

Saharanpur

Jhansi

Chitrakoot

Azamgarh

Aligarh

Sonbhadra

Shravasti The policy also identified airport connectivity as a tool for tourism, including destinations such as Agra, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Dudhwa. These lists represented the development priorities of 2017 and should not be used as a current statement of airport status. How was the policy implemented? The Director, Civil Aviation, Government of Uttar Pradesh was designated as the implementing agency for fiscal incentives under the policy. A separate nodal officer was to be appointed for allocation of non-VGF seats to state government travellers.

Airlines and operators were required to meet Directorate General of Civil Aviation standards. Receiving a state incentive did not replace licensing, airworthiness, route or safety requirements imposed by national aviation regulators. Implementation and current status The expansion in Uttar Pradesh's aviation network since 2017 has been substantial. Invest UP currently reports 15 functional airports, compared with four functional airports in 2017, and says these connect more than 80 destinations. It identifies Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Kanpur, Hindon, Kushinagar, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Moradabad as functional. The same official source reports that domestic passenger traffic increased from 87.90 lakh in financial year 2019-20 to 102.08 lakh in FY24, while cargo traffic rose from 18,615 tonnes to 25,915 tonnes over the same period.

The Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27 proposes Rs 2,111 crore for civil aviation, including Rs 750 crore for Jewar International Airport and Rs 1,100 crore for construction, expansion, strengthening and land acquisition for state airstrips. The 2017 policy remains officially listed by Invest UP alongside the separate Aircraft MRO Policy, 2022 and Airstrip Policy, 2023. That does not mean every original incentive remains open-ended. Many airline incentives in the 2017 policy were expressly limited to one or three years after commencement of an eligible route. Key challenges and practical considerations Route viability: Regional routes may still become unsustainable once temporary subsidies expire.

Regional routes may still become unsustainable once temporary subsidies expire. Airline participation: Airport infrastructure alone cannot guarantee scheduled services.

Airport infrastructure alone cannot guarantee scheduled services. Demand concentration: Traffic remains concentrated around larger economic and tourism centres.

Traffic remains concentrated around larger economic and tourism centres. Airport economics: Smaller airports face fixed operating costs even at low passenger volumes.

Smaller airports face fixed operating costs even at low passenger volumes. Regulatory dependence: Aviation safety, route approvals and airline licensing remain Union subjects.

Aviation safety, route approvals and airline licensing remain Union subjects. Policy layering: Investors must now distinguish the 2017 framework from later MRO, airstrip and industrial policies.

Investors must now distinguish the 2017 framework from later MRO, airstrip and industrial policies. Attribution: Growth in airports or passenger traffic cannot be assigned solely to one state policy. FAQs What was the main objective of the policy? To expand regional air connectivity and aviation infrastructure while supporting tourism, trade, cargo, MRO and aviation employment.

What was the state share of RCS viability-gap funding? Uttar Pradesh committed to 20 per cent of eligible VGF under the RCS framework. What was the seat-underwriting rate? Rs 2,500 per qualifying vacant seat, subject to route, aircraft and monthly limits. Did airlines receive tax support? Yes. Eligible RCS routes received aviation-fuel tax concessions and reimbursement of State GST on air-ticket sales under the prescribed conditions. Was MRO supported? Yes. The policy provided ten-year State GST reimbursement incentives for eligible MRO job contracts and aircraft parts. A separate MRO policy was later introduced in 2022. Is the policy still relevant? Yes, it remains officially listed, but several airline and route incentives were time-bound and later policies now govern specialised areas such as MRO and state airstrips.

Conclusion The Civil Aviation Promotion Policy of Uttar Pradesh, 2017 marked the state's shift from airport infrastructure development alone towards an integrated regional-connectivity strategy. Its most distinctive measures were aviation-fuel tax concessions, a 20 per cent state contribution to RCS viability-gap funding, seat underwriting, reimbursement of ticket-related State GST, free or subsidised airport services and support for MRO, air cargo and aviation skills. Uttar Pradesh's airport network has expanded significantly since 2017, but that growth reflects a combination of state policy, Union government RCS support, airport investment and market demand. The 2017 policy should therefore be assessed principally as an enabling framework that helped establish the state's regional aviation strategy, rather than as the sole cause of subsequent airport and traffic growth.