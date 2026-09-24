Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath launches two mega housing projects in Lucknow

Two major housing projects have been launched simultaneously in Lucknow after a long gap. The projects, being developed near the Agra Expressway and on Sitapur Road, are expected to accommodate around 800,000 people.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the mega housing projects in the state capital. He also laid the foundation stones for five apartment projects. The two housing schemes — Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar — are being developed over a combined 10,680 acres. Registrations for both schemes opened after the Chief Minister performed the bhoomi pujan.

Varun Vihar is being developed in Kakori near the Agra Expressway, while Naimish Nagar is coming up in the Sitapur Road-IIM Road area. Land for Naimish Nagar has been acquired across 18 villages in BKT tehsil.

The two housing projects are being developed at an estimated cost of ₹12,000 crore. Plot prices have been fixed in the range of ₹2,800-3,800 per sq ft. Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath reiterated the state government’s plans for the State Capital Region (SCR). He said Varun Vihar was being developed over more than 6,500 acres and Naimish Nagar over 4,100 acres. These projects, he said, would not only contribute to Lucknow’s development but also strengthen infrastructure across the SCR. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for five proposed multi-storey residential apartment projects costing ₹2,166 crore. These include the upscale Lake View Apartments in Gomti Nagar, where three-bedroom flats will be priced at ₹1.13 crore.