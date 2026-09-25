Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy, 2025-30: Key features, incentives, and eligibility

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy, 2025–30 Approval and notification Approved in September 2025; Invest UP records an official notification dated September 4, 2025 Administrative department Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion Implementing agency Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau Validity From the date of notification until the end of FY30 Export target Increase exports from $21 billion in FY24 to $50 billion in FY30 Exporter-base target Increase registered exporters by 50 per cent by FY30 Infrastructure target Support at least Rs 100 crore of export-oriented project costs Principal beneficiaries Manufacturer exporters, merchant exporters, service exporters, exporting societies, export-promotion bodies and export-infrastructure developers Main interventions Freight assistance, marketing support, e-commerce onboarding, export credit insurance, performance-linked rewards, infrastructure subsidy and export facilitation Current status Policy notified; official portals describe the current version as the first amendment

The policy replaces the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy, 2020–25 as the state’s principal cross-sector export framework. It covers merchandise and service exports and is intended to operate until the end of FY30, subject to amendments and a mid-term review. What is the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy, 2025–30? The policy is a state-level framework for helping Uttar Pradesh -based businesses sell goods and services outside India. It combines financial assistance for individual exporters with infrastructure support, market-development measures, training, digital facilitation and institutional coordination. It applies to both manufacturer exporters, which export goods they produce, and merchant exporters, which procure goods from other producers for export. Registered exporting societies are also eligible for financial assistance. Service exporters are covered through separate measures for sectors such as information technology and information technology-enabled services, tourism, education, medical value travel and logistics.

The policy identifies the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau as its implementing agency. The bureau operates under the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion and is headed by the export commissioner. Why was the policy introduced? Uttar Pradesh does not have a coastline, which increases the cost of moving goods to gateway ports and airports. Smaller exporters also face expenses associated with product certification, international marketing, samples, insurance, e-commerce platforms and compliance with overseas-market requirements. The policy seeks to reduce some of these costs while expanding the number of businesses engaged in exports. It also broadens the previous policy’s scope by introducing specific measures for service exports, e-commerce, postal exports, export credit insurance and export-oriented infrastructure.

The policy records merchandise exports of $21 billion in FY24 and sets a target of $50 billion by FY30. This is a policy target, not an achieved export value. What are the main objectives? The policy has four principal measurable objectives:

Increase exports from $21 billion in FY24 to $50 billion in FY30;

Promote export participation across all districts;

Support at least Rs 100 crore of export-oriented infrastructure project costs during the policy period;

Increase the number of registered exporters by 50 per cent by FY30. Its wider objectives include improving export competitiveness, developing physical and technical infrastructure, strengthening market access and building the export capacity of enterprises.

Which sectors does the policy cover? The merchandise-export thrust sectors include electronics, engineering goods, textiles and apparel, carpets, handicrafts, agricultural products, processed food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, sports goods, ceramics and wooden articles. The identified service-export sectors include medical value travel, transport and logistics, information technology and information technology-enabled services, tourism and hospitality, and education. The policy also provides a broader mechanism for service exporters registered with the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau. Key provisions of the policy Export-oriented infrastructure The policy introduces the Export-Oriented Specific Projects Scheme for testing laboratories, certification facilities, warehouses, logistics infrastructure, e-commerce fulfilment centres, skill institutions and similar export-support projects.

An eligible project may receive a capital subsidy equal to 40 per cent of the project cost, capped at Rs 10 crore. Land must already be available with the investor, and its cost is excluded from eligible project expenditure. The Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau must assess the detailed project report for financial viability, sustainability and expected export outcomes. The subsidy is proposed to be released in three tranches: 30 per cent after confirmation of land possession, statutory approvals and financing arrangements;

50 per cent after utilisation of the first tranche and satisfactory implementation progress;

20 per cent after project completion and compliance with agreed conditions. Undue delay or non-compliance may require repayment of assistance with interest.

The policy also retains links with the Niryat Awasthapana Vikas Yojana and the Union government’s Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme. Under the former, eligible public bodies, export-promotion councils and recognised trade bodies may receive assistance of up to 70 per cent of project cost, excluding land. Marketing Development Assistance A micro, small and medium enterprise exporter registered with the bureau can receive assistance for participation in trade fairs, publicity, samples and export certification. The total annual ceiling for an individual exporter is Rs 25 lakh. Activity Assistance Overseas fairs 75 per cent of stall charges, capped at Rs 3.25 lakh; 75 per cent of airfare, capped at Rs 1.25 lakh for one person Domestic events of international scale 75 per cent of stall charges up to Rs 75,000 and airfare up to Rs 30,000 Virtual international fairs 75 per cent of expenditure, capped at Rs 25,000 per fair Publicity and promotion 75 per cent of expenditure, capped at Rs 1 lakh annually Samples sent to foreign buyers 75 per cent of expenditure, capped at Rs 2 lakh annually Export-related certification 75 per cent of expenditure, within the overall annual ceiling of Rs 25 lakh Principal benefits include:

The policy includes digital catalogues, website development, digital marketing and social-media advertising within eligible publicity expenditure. Freight assistance Under the Air Freight Rationalisation Scheme, assistance is the lower of 30 per cent of air-freight expenditure or Rs 150 per kilogram, subject to a ceiling of Rs 10 lakh per unit each year. Goods originating in Uttar Pradesh may be routed through any air cargo complex in India. For goods transported to a gateway port, the policy provides 30 per cent of eligible freight charges, capped at Rs 20,000 for a twenty-foot equivalent unit and Rs 40,000 for a forty-foot equivalent unit. The total annual ceiling is Rs 30 lakh per exporting unit.

Small exporters with average annual exports of up to Rs 5 crore during the preceding three years may also claim support for less-than-container-load shipments at Rs 500 per cubic metre, capped at Rs 20,000 per shipment. E-commerce and postal exports The E-commerce Onboarding Assistance Scheme offers a one-time reimbursement of 75 per cent of first-year fees charged by an international e-commerce platform, capped at Rs 3 lakh per exporting unit. Eligible expenditure may include registration, seller, referral, subscription, warehousing and logistics fees. Exporters using Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras may receive reimbursement of 75 per cent of postage charges, capped at Rs 1 lakh per exporter annually. The support may cover multiple consignments until the annual ceiling is reached.

Export performance-linked reward The policy provides a reward equivalent to 1 per cent of year-on-year growth in export turnover, capped at Rs 20 lakh per exporter annually. The detailed baseline, evidence and claim process must be confirmed from the operative implementation guidelines before an exporter calculates the expected benefit. Export credit insurance The main policy text states that registered micro, small and medium enterprise exporters may receive reimbursement of 30 per cent of the annual premium paid to the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, capped at Rs 5 lakh. However, the frequently asked questions section in the same official document describes a different benefit — 50 per cent of premium capped at Rs 2 lakh for exporters with average exports below Rs 5 crore. Because these two provisions conflict, the applicable rate and ceiling should be confirmed from the first-amendment order or current implementation guidelines before an application is made.

Who is eligible? For most direct financial-assistance schemes, the exporter must be registered with the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau. Manufacturer exporters, merchant exporters and registered exporting societies are eligible, although individual benefits may be restricted to micro, small and medium enterprises or another defined category. Infrastructure support is available to qualifying private enterprises, accredited service providers, public bodies, export-promotion councils and trade bodies, depending on the scheme. Service exporters must be registered or have an operational office in Uttar Pradesh. Prior approval from the bureau is mandatory for specified market-development activities. How can an applicant access the benefits? The bureau is responsible for processing applications, sanctioning assistance and monitoring implementation. The Uttar Pradesh MSME 1-Connect portal provides policy information and incentive details, while the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Council website is intended to function as a central information hub.

The policy proposes: Online filing and tracking of incentive applications;

Publication of application, sanction and disbursement data;

A digital grievance-redressal mechanism;

A dedicated helpline;

District-level trade facilitation and training;

A project management unit within the bureau. The precise documents and deadlines vary by scheme. Applicants should register with the bureau, identify the relevant assistance category, obtain prior approval where required and use the latest application instructions rather than relying solely on the policy summary. Implementation and progress so far The official policy has been published, and its incentive details are available through the MSME 1-Connect portal. Invest UP lists the current policy as the first amendment, but a separately accessible English amendment order setting out every altered clause was not identified in the official material reviewed.

No consolidated official dashboard was identified showing the number of applications received, exporters assisted, infrastructure projects sanctioned, subsidies disbursed or incremental exports attributable to the policy. The document commits the government to publishing these metrics, but the commitment itself should not be treated as evidence that the reporting system is fully operational. How does the policy support Uttar Pradesh’s wider economic strategy? The policy connects district-level products and industrial clusters with international markets. Freight and marketing assistance may be particularly relevant to handicrafts, textiles, food products, leather goods and smaller manufacturing businesses that face high transaction costs. The inclusion of service exports broadens the strategy beyond physical goods. Support for research, digital platforms, overseas events and international conferences is intended to develop sectors such as technology, tourism, education and medical services.

Key challenges and limitations Conflicting official provisions: The inconsistency in export credit insurance rates demonstrates the need to consult the amendment and operative scheme orders. Reimbursement burden: Many benefits require exporters to incur expenditure first and claim reimbursement later, which may constrain smaller businesses. Registration and prior approval: Missing approvals or incomplete documentation can make an otherwise eligible expense inadmissible. Outcome measurement: Export growth can be influenced by global demand, exchange rates and commodity prices, making it difficult to attribute changes solely to the policy. Limited implementation disclosure: Current official information does not provide a consolidated account of sanctions and disbursements. What exporters should keep in mind Exporters should determine whether they qualify as a manufacturer, merchant, micro, small and medium enterprise or service exporter and register with the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau before incurring claim-related expenditure.

They should also verify: Whether prior approval is required;

The eligible expenditure period;

Invoice, shipment and payment evidence;

Annual and activity-specific ceilings;

Treatment of assistance received from another scheme;

The current first-amendment provisions;

The claim-submission deadline. Eligibility and benefits remain subject to the notified policy, subsequent amendments, applicable government orders and approval by the competent authority. FAQs What is the policy’s main export target? It aims to increase Uttar Pradesh’s exports from $21 billion in FY24 to $50 billion in FY30. Who implements the policy? The Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau is the implementing agency. Must an exporter register with the bureau? Yes. Registration is a general eligibility requirement for the principal exporter-assistance schemes. What freight support is available? The policy provides separate support for air freight, full-container freight to gateway ports and less-than-container-load shipments by eligible small exporters.

Does the policy cover service exporters? Yes. It includes market-development, capacity-building and facilitation measures for identified service sectors. How long will the policy remain valid? It remains effective from its notification date until the end of FY30, unless amended or revised earlier. Where should applicants check the latest conditions? Applicants should consult the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Bureau, the MSME 1-Connect portal and the current policy and scheme orders. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy, 2025–30 combines financial assistance with export infrastructure, digital facilitation and market-development measures. Its most significant provisions include freight reimbursement, marketing support, a 40 per cent infrastructure subsidy, e-commerce onboarding and performance-linked rewards.