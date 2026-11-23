The agro industry has called for crop-specific commodity boards to boost agricultural exports from Uttar Pradesh, India’s leading producer of agricultural and horticultural crops.

The state’s agricultural and allied exports are currently estimated at ₹25,000 crore, with meat accounting for a bulk of the shipments. Despite producing more than 73 million tonnes (mt) of agricultural output and 60 mt of horticultural produce, Uttar Pradesh's farm exports remain concentrated in rice, sugar, spices and buffalo meat.

“Uttar Pradesh has a massive farm sector profile and a high export potential. Sadly, it lags in agro exports and instead needs institutional support,” said M J Khan, advisor to the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) and its former chairman.

He called for commodity boards to promote horticultural exports from the state, a leading producer of potatoes, paddy, sugarcane, wheat and dairy products. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh are currently among the country’s leading agricultural exporting states. Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture, Agriculture Exports, Marketing and Foreign Trade Dinesh Pratap Singh had earlier said the government was considering setting up state-level horticultural commodity boards on the lines of the Spices Board of India. At a recent roadshow in New Delhi, Additional Chief Secretary (Food Processing) B L Meena said closer collaboration between farmers and industry could help processors source produce locally while giving farmers reliable access to buyers.

Invest UP Chief Executive Officer Vijay Kiran Anand said the state was emerging as a major hub for food processing and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) investments, supported by infrastructure, sector-specific investor facilitation and an expanding manufacturing ecosystem. “With its vast agricultural resources, skilled workforce and growing industrial clusters, Uttar Pradesh offers immense potential for investment, value addition and employment generation,” he added. Meanwhile, ICFA will host its flagship AgroTech 2026 in Lucknow from December 3 to 5. Delegates from 25 countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Brazil, the Netherlands, the UK, the UAE, Malaysia, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, New Zealand, Ghana, Singapore and Thailand, are expected to attend. Diplomats from more than 15 embassies will also participate to explore opportunities for international agricultural cooperation, trade and investment.