Uttar Pradesh fast-tracks acquisition of 25,000 hectares near expressways

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is expediting the acquisition of 25,000 hectares of land along major expressway projects for planned industrial development. The land parcels will be used to develop 27 Industrial Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) across the state.

So far, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has identified about 5,000 hectares, of which more than 4,250 hectares have already been acquired.

“The district officials have been directed to expedite the process of identifying the land parcels for acquisition under the IMLC blueprint,” a senior official said.

Under the IMLC framework, investors will avail industrial plots at attractive rates, along with proactive policy support, improved road, rail and air connectivity, skilled manpower, plug-and-play infrastructure. The framework also allows investors to develop industrial parks under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project spans Lucknow, Varanasi, Bareilly, Rampur, Sitapur, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Bhadohi, Bulandshahar, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli and Baghpat. The land acquisition process is gaining momentum ahead of the proposed Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 5.0, wherein the state is aiming to launch private investment projects worth ~8 trillion. The development of IMLCs is expected to boost the Yogi Adityanath government's $1 trillion economy target. The Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Ganga expressways, along with the Gorakhpur Link and Agra-Lucknow expressways, have emerged as vital components of the state’s roadmap to economic growth and employment-generation. The projects are also central to the state’s outreach to domestic and international investors.