Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy, 2023: Key features, incentives, and eligibility

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy, 2023 Notification date February 2, 2023 Effective date February 2, 2023 Administrative department Horticulture and Food Processing Department Nodal directorate Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing Policy validity Five years or until a new policy takes effect, whichever is later Main objective Increase processing of agricultural produce and promote the sale and export of value-added food products Principal beneficiaries New food-processing units, eligible expansion and modernisation projects, cold-chain and value-chain infrastructure, farmer groups and other approved entities Main incentives Capital subsidy, interest subsidy, stamp-duty exemption, land-use relief, solar-power support, transport assistance and infrastructure grants Main capital subsidy 35 per cent of eligible expenditure, capped at Rs 5 crore for a new unit Current status Policy and implementation directions issued; consolidated official data on sanctions, disbursements and operating units remain limited

The policy came into force immediately on February 2, 2023. It is to remain effective for five years or until a replacement policy is introduced, whichever is later. Applications already received under the Food Processing Industry Policy, 2017 are to be handled under the earlier policy’s provisions. What is the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy? The policy is a state framework for encouraging enterprises to convert agricultural and horticultural produce into food products with a longer shelf life or higher commercial value. Food processing can include primary activities such as cleaning, sorting, grading and packing; secondary processing that turns raw produce into another food product; and tertiary processing that produces ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook goods. The policy covers manufacturing as well as supporting infrastructure such as cold storage, pack houses, ripening chambers, refrigerated transport and farm-level processing facilities.

It applies to new food-processing units and qualifying expansion, modernisation or technological upgrading of existing facilities. It is not limited to one crop or product category. Why was the policy introduced? Uttar Pradesh is a leading producer of crops and commodities including wheat, sugarcane, potatoes, mangoes, milk, meat and vegetables. However, the policy document states that only about 6 per cent of agricultural output in the state was processed at the tertiary level, compared with about 10 per cent nationally at the time the policy was framed. The government identified several reasons for expanding processing: Increasing value addition to agricultural produce;

Raising farmers’ income;

Reducing post-harvest losses;

Creating employment;

Ensuring year-round availability of products;

Expanding export opportunities;

Responding to changing patterns of consumption and transport. These are the policy’s intended outcomes. They should not be treated as proof that losses have already declined or farmer income has increased because of the policy.

What are the main objectives? The policy seeks to: Increase the share of processed agricultural output in the state;

Promote food-processing investment across districts;

Encourage new units as well as modernisation of existing units;

Develop cold-chain and value-chain infrastructure;

Link farmers and producer groups more directly with processors;

Promote decentralised and farm-level processing;

Improve logistics for exports;

Encourage renewable power for rural food-processing units;

Support technology adoption and agricultural value-chain research;

Facilitate disease-free certification for selected crop-producing areas. The policy states an objective of increasing tertiary food processing in Uttar Pradesh from about 6 per cent to 20 per cent. This is a policy target, not an achieved outcome. Who is eligible? Potentially eligible applicants include:

New food-processing units established in Uttar Pradesh;

Existing units undertaking qualifying expansion;

Existing units modernising or upgrading technology;

Cold-chain and value-chain infrastructure developers;

Farmer producer organisations and other approved farmer groups;

Projects creating backward and forward linkages;

Projects involving decentralised processing and storage;

Eligible start-ups or organisations using modern technology in agricultural value chains. A food-processing unit must undertake an eligible activity that adds value to agricultural or horticultural produce. Normal trading, storage without an eligible processing or infrastructure component, or routine replacement of equipment should not be assumed to qualify. The policy allows an investor to purchase more than 12.5 acres of agricultural land for a qualifying food-processing project, subject to approval by the competent authority. The prescribed decision period is 45 days, with authority varying according to the area involved.

What financial incentives are available? Capital subsidy for new units A new food-processing unit may receive a capital subsidy equal to 35 per cent of eligible expenditure on plant, machinery and technical civil work, capped at Rs 5 crore. The benefit applies across all districts of Uttar Pradesh. The policy does not treat every project expense as eligible. Land, working capital and ordinary administrative expenditure should not be included unless expressly permitted. Expansion and modernisation An existing food-processing unit undertaking eligible expansion, modernisation or technological upgrading may receive a capital subsidy equal to 25 per cent of eligible expenditure, capped at Rs 1 crore. The applicant must demonstrate that the expenditure represents a qualifying increase or upgrade rather than routine repair or maintenance.

Interest subsidy Micro and small food-processing units may receive reimbursement of 100 per cent of eligible interest on a project loan for five years, capped at Rs 50 lakh. Other eligible units may receive interest assistance of 7 per cent for five years, also capped at Rs 50 lakh. The subsidy applies to eligible interest actually accrued or paid. It does not reimburse the project’s principal loan amount. Refrigerated vehicles and mobile pre-cooling vans The policy provides reimbursement of eligible interest on loans taken to purchase reefer vehicles and mobile pre-cooling vans for five years, capped at Rs 50 lakh. This support is intended to improve the movement of perishable goods. The eligible vehicle specification, loan documentation and use conditions must be confirmed from the current implementation instructions.

What land and transaction benefits are available? A food-processing unit may receive 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty on land purchased for establishing the project. For land situated in an agricultural zone, the policy provides substantial relief in the charge for declaration of non-agricultural use. The official policy text states that the usual charge linked to the circle-rate value is waived for food-processing industries, while the Invest UP-linked incentive portal describes a notional charge of Rs 10,000 per case. Applicants should obtain the current calculation from the competent revenue or planning authority before completing the transaction. The policy also provides: Relief of 50 per cent in specified land-use conversion charges;

Relief of 75 per cent in external development charges;

Exemption from mandi fee and cess in specified transactions involving agricultural produce supplied directly for processing;

Exemption from mandi fee and cess on eligible produce brought from outside Uttar Pradesh for processing within the state. These concessions are transaction-specific and remain subject to the applicable revenue, planning and agricultural marketing orders.

What infrastructure support is available? Cold-chain and value-chain projects Projects involving cold-chain and value-addition infrastructure may receive assistance equal to: 35 per cent of eligible project cost for facilities such as pack houses, pre-cooling units, ripening chambers and transport infrastructure;

50 per cent for frozen storage or deep freezers and specified value-addition infrastructure;

Maximum grant of Rs 10 crore. Food-processing clusters A cluster project linking producers with processors and markets may receive 35 per cent of eligible project cost, capped at Rs 10 crore. The policy indicates a minimum combined investment of Rs 25 crore and at least five food-processing units for the specified cluster model. Backward and forward linkages Projects creating farm-level collection, grading, packing, cold storage, refrigerated transport and retail links may receive 35 per cent of eligible project cost, capped at Rs 5 crore.

Decentralised processing and storage Farmer groups, farmer producer organisations and self-help groups may receive 50 per cent of project cost, capped at Rs 50 lakh, for approved decentralised procurement, processing and storage projects. The policy provides for payment in two equal instalments linked to implementation and operation. What power and technology support is available? Food-processing units outside industrial areas may receive assistance for solar-power plants of up to 75 kilovolt-amperes. The subsidy is: 50 per cent of installation cost for eligible units;

90 per cent for food-processing plants owned and operated entirely by women. The policy also allows support for start-ups and recognised organisations using technology for agricultural value-chain development, production or productivity assessment and evidence-based decision-making. Each approved project may receive assistance up to Rs 5 crore.

What export and market support is available? Eligible food-processing units may receive transport assistance equal to 25 per cent of the actual cost of moving export consignments from the place of manufacture or production to the port. The policy excludes specified neighbouring countries from this benefit. It also proposes studies to secure disease-free certification for selected production areas, such as durum wheat in Bundelkhand and potatoes in the Agra-Kannauj belt. Such certification can help meet importing countries’ sanitary and phytosanitary requirements. How can an applicant access the benefits? The Horticulture and Food Processing Department is the nodal department, while the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing is the nodal agency.

The broad process involves: Applying in response to a departmental invitation or through the designated portal;

Submitting a detailed project report and supporting documents;

Undergoing technical and financial appraisal;

Obtaining approval and a Letter of Comfort or Letter of Sanction;

Completing the approved investment and construction;

Beginning commercial production;

Submitting audited expenditure, loan and operating records;

Undergoing inspection and verification;

Receiving the approved subsidy or reimbursement. The policy provides for state-level screening, appraisal and empowered committees, with delegated approval powers according to the value of the proposal. A complete current public checklist covering every incentive was not identified in the official material reviewed. Applicants should use the latest departmental notice and implementation directions.

Implementation and progress so far The policy remains listed by Invest UP, the Horticulture and Food Processing Department and MSME 1-Connect. Official portals provide incentive details and policy documents. However, consolidated official data were not identified on: Applications received;

Projects finally approved;

Capital subsidy sanctioned;

Interest subsidy disbursed;

Cold-chain projects completed;

Units beginning commercial production;

Investment realised;

Employment generated;

Growth in the share of agricultural produce processed. The policy’s targets and announced projects should therefore not be presented as completed achievements without a project-specific government confirmation. Key challenges and limitations Reimbursement structure: Many applicants must incur expenditure before receiving assistance. Documentation burden: Capital, interest, transport and infrastructure claims require separate evidence and verification. Infrastructure dependence: Reliable electricity, cold storage, roads and refrigerated transport remain critical.

Small-unit access: Micro and small businesses may find project preparation, finance and compliance difficult despite stronger interest support. Overlapping schemes: Projects potentially eligible under Union and state programmes must avoid duplicate claims for the same expenditure. Limited public outcome data: A consolidated dashboard of approvals and disbursements was not identified. What businesses should keep in mind Applicants should verify: Whether their activity meets the policy’s food-processing definition;

Whether the project is new, expanded or modernised;

Eligible plant, machinery and technical civil work;

The correct subsidy rate and ceiling;

Land-use and stamp-duty procedure;

Loan and interest eligibility;

Whether infrastructure support overlaps with a Union government scheme;

The commercial-production deadline;

Inspection and claim documents;

Current departmental implementation instructions. Eligibility and benefits remain subject to the notified policy, subsequent government orders, applicable implementation directions and approval by the competent authority.

FAQs What is the main capital subsidy for a new unit? It is 35 per cent of eligible expenditure, capped at Rs 5 crore. Is support available for an existing unit? Yes. Eligible expansion, modernisation or upgrading may receive 25 per cent of eligible expenditure, capped at Rs 1 crore. Do micro and small units receive interest support? Eligible micro and small units may receive reimbursement of 100 per cent of eligible interest for five years, capped at Rs 50 lakh. Does the policy support cold-chain projects? Yes. It provides project-cost assistance for cold-chain, value-addition, cluster and backward-forward linkage infrastructure. Is stamp duty exempt? The policy provides full stamp-duty exemption for eligible land purchased to establish a food-processing unit.

Which department implements the policy? The Horticulture and Food Processing Department administers the policy through the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing. How long is the policy valid? It is valid for five years from February 2, 2023 or until a new policy takes effect, whichever is later. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy, 2023 combines direct support for manufacturing units with incentives for cold chains, clusters, renewable power, transport and farm-level infrastructure. Its principal benefit is a 35 per cent capital subsidy capped at Rs 5 crore for a new unit, accompanied by interest, land and infrastructure concessions. Its effectiveness will depend on access to finance, timely subsidy processing, reliable rural infrastructure and measurable growth in processing capacity.