Uttar Pradesh has emerged as preferred investment destination: Piyush Goyal

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred investment destination due to favourable industrial policies and its ability to attract large companies, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Addressing the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, he also said that significant increase in the state revenue collection has helped to push the development of the state.

The minister noted that the state currently has an annual export volume of around ₹2 trillion and has set a target to increase this to ₹5 trillion by 2030.

"Uttar Pradesh is a preferred investment destination due to its favourable industrial policies," he said, adding that major corporations and global investors are arriving across sectors, creating new employment opportunities.