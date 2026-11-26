Uttar Pradesh MSME Promotion Policy, 2022: Incentives, eligibility and implementation
The policy is one of Uttar Pradesh's principal frameworks for encouraging smaller manufacturing enterprises
The policy is one of Uttar Pradesh's principal frameworks for encouraging smaller manufacturing enterprises
|Item
|Position
|Official title
|Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy, 2022
|Notification date
|September 28, 2022
|Administrative department
|Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh
|Main beneficiaries
|New micro, small and medium manufacturing enterprises and specified MSME infrastructure projects
|Capital subsidy
|10-25 per cent depending on enterprise size and region
|Additional capital subsidy
|2 percentage points for eligible SC/ST and women entrepreneurs
|Capital subsidy ceiling
|Rs 4 crore per unit
|Interest subsidy
|50 per cent for eligible micro units; 60 per cent for eligible SC/ST and women-owned micro units
|Interest subsidy ceiling
|Rs 25 lakh per unit over five years
|Stamp-duty relief
|50-100 per cent depending on location; 100 per cent for qualifying women entrepreneurs
|EPF support
|100 per cent reimbursement of employer EPF contribution for five years for eligible new MSMEs
|MSME park support
|50 per cent infrastructure interest subsidy for seven years, capped at Rs 2 crore annually
|Other support
|Quality certification, patents, ERP/ICT, environmental infrastructure, green audits and selected market/credit interventions
|Current status
|Policy remains actively implemented through the MSME 1-Connect ecosystem in 2026
The policy is one of Uttar Pradesh's principal frameworks for encouraging smaller manufacturing enterprises. Its incentives are deliberately differentiated by both enterprise size and location, with higher support for micro enterprises and for investments in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.
The policy was introduced to improve investment, technology adoption, access to finance, environmental performance and competitiveness among micro, small and medium enterprises in Uttar Pradesh.
It applies primarily to manufacturing-oriented MSMEs and supporting industrial infrastructure. Its assistance covers areas such as:
The policy should not be confused with schemes such as the Chief Minister's Youth Self Employment Scheme or the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan. Those schemes may provide loans or entrepreneurship support but operate under separate eligibility and financing rules.
The notified English version states that the policy was issued through a government order dated September 28, 2022 by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise and Exports Promotion.
The state government described MSMEs as important to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth, employment generation and its broader ambition to expand the state economy.
The policy was framed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, when smaller enterprises faced disruptions in demand, finance and supply chains. The state also wanted to position Uttar Pradesh as a more competitive destination for new industrial investment as businesses reconsidered manufacturing locations and supply chains.
Its broad objectives include:
These are policy objectives rather than verified outcomes attributable solely to the scheme.
The policy uses the applicable Government of India definition of micro, small and medium enterprises.
Eligibility for individual incentives depends on factors such as:
The official MSME 1-Connect portal states that eligible applicants may include individuals above 18 years of age, self-help groups, registered societies, charitable trusts and other permitted entities, subject to the conditions of the relevant incentive.
For capital-subsidy purposes, plant and machinery refers to new plant and machinery used in manufacturing. Project-cost calculations also recognise expenditure on establishment and electrification of plant and machinery under the prescribed framework.
Routine trading activities or purchases of second-hand machinery should not automatically be treated as qualifying investment.
Capital subsidy varies by enterprise size and region.
Eligible units receive:
|Enterprise category
|Capital subsidy
|Micro
|25%
|Small
|20%
|Medium
|15%
Eligible units receive:
|Enterprise category
|Capital subsidy
|Micro
|20%
|Small
|15%
|Medium
|10%
The maximum capital subsidy is Rs 4 crore per unit.
Eligible Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and women entrepreneurs receive an additional 2 percentage points of capital subsidy.
For example, a qualifying micro enterprise in Bundelkhand may have a headline rate of 25 per cent, while an eligible woman-owned micro enterprise may qualify for 27 per cent, subject to the overall ceiling and all other conditions.
The subsidy applies only to expenditure accepted as eligible by the competent authority. An enterprise should therefore not calculate its expected benefit merely by multiplying total project cost by the headline rate.
The policy provides for payment in two equal instalments.
The first instalment becomes payable after completion of the relevant building construction, while the second becomes payable after at least 50 per cent of commercial production has commenced, subject to verification and the implementation procedure.
This makes the incentive partly post-investment.
An entrepreneur must therefore arrange sufficient equity or debt finance to:
The subsidy should not be treated as an upfront source of project-finance cash.
Interest subsidy is restricted to micro enterprises.
Eligible micro units receive:
Eligible micro units owned by Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or women entrepreneurs receive a higher reimbursement rate of 60 per cent, while the Rs 25 lakh ceiling continues to apply.
The policy reimburses part of the interest burden rather than the loan principal.
The exact amount therefore depends on:
Penal or default interest should not be assumed to qualify.
Small and medium enterprises do not receive this particular capital-interest subsidy under the 2022 MSME policy, although they may be eligible for other incentives.
Stamp-duty incentives are strongly differentiated by geography.
Eligible MSMEs receive:
Eligible women entrepreneurs receive 100 per cent stamp-duty exemption anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.
Developers of approved:
may receive 100 per cent stamp-duty exemption on purchase of land.
The Stamp and Registration Department subsequently issued a formal notification dated March 20, 2023 to operationalise specified stamp-duty provisions under the policy.
Applicants should obtain the prescribed eligibility documentation before executing the land transaction rather than assuming that duty paid without following the procedure will necessarily be refunded.
Yes. The state's current MSME sector page lists 100 per cent exemption from applicable land-use conversion charges for conversion of eligible agricultural land to industrial use under the relevant development-authority framework.
This is a financial concession, not an automatic permission to use any agricultural land for industry.
The applicant must still satisfy:
For eligible new MSME units, the state reimburses 100 per cent of the employer's Employees' Provident Fund contribution for five years from commencement of production.
The benefit is intended to reduce formal employment costs during the early years of a new enterprise.
An enterprise claiming reimbursement must maintain records such as:
The policy provision should not be interpreted as reimbursement of the employee's own statutory contribution.
The policy promotes private development of industrial infrastructure so that smaller units can access ready-to-use land and common facilities.
Approved MSME industrial parks and estates covering 10 acres or more may receive an infrastructure interest subsidy.
Flatted factory complexes must have a minimum area of 4,000 square metres.
The incentive is:
Developers must still finance the land, buildings, utilities and infrastructure before reimbursement.
Flatted factories are particularly relevant in sectors where enterprises need smaller ready-built industrial premises rather than individual plots.
The policy includes additional measures intended to improve MSME access to finance.
Eligible MSMEs may receive reimbursement equal to 20 per cent of expenditure incurred in raising equity through a recognised stock exchange, capped at Rs 5 lakh.
This is intended particularly to encourage growing enterprises to diversify their financing beyond conventional bank loans.
The policy also provides reimbursement of the one-time guarantee fee under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, subject to the prescribed conditions. Official MSME material lists 100 per cent support for the eligible fee, with coverage linked to loans up to the specified scheme ceiling.
The guarantee does not mean that the state itself repays the business loan.
The policy encourages MSMEs to obtain recognised quality standards such as:
Eligible MSMEs may receive 75 per cent reimbursement of certification expenditure, capped at Rs 5 lakh.
For establishing laboratories, including eligible testing equipment, the policy also provides assistance of up to 75 per cent, capped at Rs 5 lakh.
These benefits are intended to make MSMEs more competitive with larger domestic and international suppliers.
Eligible MSMEs may receive 75 per cent assistance, capped at Rs 10 lakh, for obtaining patents and geographical indication tags.
The policy also provides reimbursement of attorney fees up to:
For digitalisation, the policy supports:
The assistance applies to approved expenditure rather than every software subscription or IT purchase made by a company.
The policy contains an unusually broad set of environmental measures for MSMEs.
Eligible projects may receive 50 per cent of project cost, capped at Rs 10 crore, for establishment of a Common Effluent Treatment Plant.
Eligible units may receive 50 per cent of project cost, capped at Rs 75 lakh, for implementing a Zero Liquid Discharge system.
A common boiler project serving at least 10 MSMEs may receive assistance of up to 50 per cent of project cost, subject to the applicable fuel and technology category and a ceiling of Rs 50 lakh.
The policy provides:
Eligible expenditure may receive:
These subsidies do not reduce the enterprise's legal obligation to comply with pollution-control standards.
The official MSME 1-Connect portal describes a multi-level approval process.
The broad route is:
The MSME 1-Connect portal now provides scheme information, an incentive calculator, project-report assistance and application support.
The policy remains actively used in 2026. The official MSME 1-Connect portal continues to list it among the state's current schemes and has conducted workshops specifically covering the UP MSME Policy 2022, Zero Defect Zero Effect certification, technical upgradation and environmental, social and governance measures during May-July 2026.
The state's 2026-27 Budget proposes Rs 3,822 crore for the MSME schemes sector, 19 per cent more than in 2025-26. The same budget separately provides funding for newer entrepreneurship and industrial-area initiatives. This budgetary figure covers the wider MSME sector and should not be treated as an allocation solely for benefits under the 2022 policy.
The official sources reviewed did not provide a consolidated policy dashboard showing:
Policy utilisation should therefore be distinguished from overall MSME registrations or broader sector growth.
The maximum is Rs 4 crore per eligible unit.
The headline capital subsidy is 25 per cent of eligible investment, with an additional 2 percentage points for qualifying SC/ST and women entrepreneurs.
Only eligible micro enterprises receive the principal interest subsidy under this policy.
Rs 25 lakh per unit over five years.
It is 100 per cent in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand and for qualifying women entrepreneurs anywhere in the state. Other regions receive lower rates.
Yes. Eligible new MSMEs can receive 100 per cent reimbursement of the employer EPF contribution for five years.
Yes. Eligible parks and flatted factory complexes can receive 50 per cent infrastructure interest subsidy for seven years, capped at Rs 2 crore annually.
The Uttar Pradesh MSME Promotion Policy, 2022 combines investment support with measures addressing finance, employment, industrial land, technology, product quality and environmental compliance.
Its most important financial incentive is the graded capital subsidy, ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent depending on enterprise size and region, with a Rs 4 crore ceiling. Micro enterprises additionally receive interest support, while new MSMEs may claim employer EPF reimbursement and region-specific stamp-duty benefits.
The policy's broader significance lies in its support for testing, patents, digital systems, pollution control and private MSME infrastructure. Its effectiveness, however, should be assessed through units that actually begin production, subsidies disbursed, jobs formalised and firms becoming more productive - not simply through registrations or announced investment.
First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 3:26 PM IST