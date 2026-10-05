Uttar Pradesh plans International Trade City in Noida to boost exports

To position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination in South Asia, the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to develop an International Trade City in the Noida region.

The proposed city in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) jurisdiction will be developed on the lines of China’s Yiwu International Trade City.

The concept mooted by YEIDA will be pitched as a new global hub for trade, industry and exports, a senior Invest UP official said today.

It will promote the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of Uttar Pradesh, which has India's largest concentration of MSMEs, numbering 9.5 million.

The International Trade City will showcase industrial products and provide an organised marketplace for selling and exports.

"This will facilitate local entrepreneurs and industries to explore new domestic and offshore buyers and business partners, while creating opportunities for international trade," a senior official remarked. The Yogi government is striving to propel Uttar Pradesh as a major investment destination so that the state's products reach key national and international markets. China’s Yiwu International Trade City is reckoned among the world’s leading wholesale trading centres, offering an organised marketplace for a range of industrial products. The same model will be replicated by YEIDA to create a one-stop trading destination where facilities for showcasing, trading and exports are available at one location. Moreover, the Noida International Airport (NIA) will also provide traction to the ambitious project by providing direct air and logistics connectivity to major Indian and foreign destinations.