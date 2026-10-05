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Uttar Pradesh plans International Trade City in Noida to boost exports

The proposed trade city in YEIDA's jurisdiction will be modelled on China's Yiwu and provide an organised marketplace for showcasing products, trade and exports

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
CM Yogi Adityanath government is planning an International Trade City in the Noida region to boost investment, trade and exports(Photo:PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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To position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination in South Asia, the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to develop an International Trade City in the Noida region.
 
The proposed city in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) jurisdiction will be developed on the lines of China’s Yiwu International Trade City.
 
The concept mooted by YEIDA will be pitched as a new global hub for trade, industry and exports, a senior Invest UP official said today.
 
It will promote the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of Uttar Pradesh, which has India's largest concentration of MSMEs, numbering 9.5 million.
 
The International Trade City will showcase industrial products and provide an organised marketplace for selling and exports.
 
"This will facilitate local entrepreneurs and industries to explore new domestic and offshore buyers and business partners, while creating opportunities for international trade," a senior official remarked.
 
The Yogi government is striving to propel Uttar Pradesh as a major investment destination so that the state's products reach key national and international markets.
 
China’s Yiwu International Trade City is reckoned among the world’s leading wholesale trading centres, offering an organised marketplace for a range of industrial products.
 
The same model will be replicated by YEIDA to create a one-stop trading destination where facilities for showcasing, trading and exports are available at one location.
 
Moreover, the Noida International Airport (NIA) will also provide traction to the ambitious project by providing direct air and logistics connectivity to major Indian and foreign destinations.
 
The project is expected to boost UP's flagship One District One Product (ODOP) programme, which has been hailed by the Centre as an innovative scheme to promote traditional and indigenous industries and handicrafts.
 
The city will be developed as a convergence point for industry, trade, logistics and export activities, and to foster employment and business opportunities in logistics, warehousing, transportation, packaging, marketing, export services and other allied sectors.
 
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First Published: Oct 05 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

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