Uttar Pradesh's microfinance outstanding portfolio grew 6 per cent year-on-year to ₹ 34,446 crore at the end of September 2026, signalling a recovery in the sector after a period of contraction and rising delinquencies.

The portfolio stood at around ₹ 32,500 crore at the end of September 2025. This marks a turnaround from the 20 per cent contraction recorded in the corresponding quarter of FY26, when outstanding microfinance loans fell to around ₹ 32,500 crore from nearly ₹ 40,000 crore a year earlier.

According to Sudhir Sinha, chief executive officer of the Uttar Pradesh Microfinance Association (UPMA), the sector is gradually returning to growth after a period of relative decline and rising delinquencies.

“We must empower microfinance institutions (MFIs) to develop a sustainable and future-ready model. While technology is essential, we must ensure that human beings are not left behind,” he said. With nearly 9 million borrowers, Uttar Pradesh is India's second-largest microfinance market, accounting for 12 per cent of the country's outstanding portfolio. Non-banking financial company-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) account for the largest share of lending in the state at 51 per cent, followed by private banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and other NBFCs. During the July-September quarter of FY27, microfinance lending in the state grew by more than 3 per cent to ₹ 7,520 crore from ₹ 7,250 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

The average ticket size (ATS) of microfinance loans in Uttar Pradesh also increased 9 per cent, from ₹ 56,501 in September 2025 to ₹ 61,765 in September 2026. Addressing the ninth Microfinance State Annual Conference 2026, organised by UPMA in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh State Transformation Commission (STC) Chief Executive Officer Manoj Kumar Singh urged MFIs to prepare a roadmap for reducing lending rates. He also stressed the need to strengthen the rural economy and promote entrepreneurship to expand employment opportunities in the state. The conference deliberated on restructuring the microfinance sector in response to emerging socio-economic needs and building a more inclusive ecosystem.