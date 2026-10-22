Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy 2020 (First Amendment-2022): Incentives, eligibility and implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy, 2020 (First Amendment–2022) Original policy approval July 15, 2020 First amendment November 9, 2022 Administrative department Department of IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh Nodal agency Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Limited Implementation platform StartInUP portal Policy validity Five years from the original notification Startup target Creation of an ecosystem supporting at least 10,000 startups Incubator target At least 100 incubators, with a minimum of one in every district Incubation-space target At least 1 million square feet Centre of Excellence target Eight Centres of Excellence Main startup assistance Sustenance allowance, prototype grant, seed capital or marketing assistance, patent reimbursement and event-participation support Main incubator assistance Capital grant, operational grant and acceleration-programme support Current status Historical framework; superseded by the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy, 2026

The policy superseded the startup-related provisions of the Uttar Pradesh IT and Startup Policy, 2016 and the Uttar Pradesh IT and Startup Policy, 2017-22. Its main objective was to build an organised ecosystem connecting startups , incubators, academic institutions, mentors, investors and government agencies. What was the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy? The policy was a state framework for supporting innovation-led and scalable businesses through incubation, grants, mentoring, infrastructure and market access. It did not apply automatically to every newly established business. A conventional shop, consultancy, contractor or trading enterprise was not considered a startup merely because it had recently begun operations. The entity had to meet the startup definition adopted by the Government of India and obtain the required recognition.

The policy covered assistance for: Idea-stage startups;

Development of prototypes and minimum viable products;

Market launch and customer acquisition;

Patent filing;

Participation in recognised events;

Incubator infrastructure and operations;

Acceleration programmes;

Centres of Excellence;

Startups led by specified underrepresented founders;

Startups located in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand;

Startups working in specified social and environmental sectors. The StartInUP portal served as the state’s registration, incentive-application, information and grievance-redressal platform. Why was the policy introduced? Startups commonly face difficulty obtaining early-stage funding because they may not yet have revenue, collateral, established customers or a proven product. They also require access to technical facilities, mentors, intellectual-property support, markets and investors. The policy sought to address these gaps by using recognised incubators as implementation partners. Incubators were expected to evaluate startups, provide mentoring and assist the state in assessing incentive claims.

Its main objectives included: Positioning Uttar Pradesh among the top three states in the Government of India’s States’ Startup Ranking;

Supporting at least 10,000 startups;

Establishing at least 100 incubators;

Ensuring a minimum of one incubator in each district;

Developing at least 1 million square feet of incubation and acceleration space;

Establishing eight Centres of Excellence;

Developing a major incubator in Lucknow;

Encouraging entrepreneurship outside established urban centres;

Supporting women and other underrepresented founders;

Promoting startups in emerging and socially relevant sectors. These were policy targets. They should not be treated as completed outcomes unless supported by updated official implementation data. What changed under the 2022 amendment? The first amendment broadened and enhanced the original startup-support framework.

The principal changes reflected in the amended policy included: Increase in the sustenance allowance to Rs 17,500 a month;

Prototype assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh;

Seed capital in the form of marketing assistance of up to Rs 7.5 lakh;

Expansion of the number of startups that could be supported through each incubator;

Additional assistance for startups led by women, transgender persons and persons with disabilities;

Additional support for startups in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand;

Inclusion of startups founded by persons from economically weaker sections;

Higher grants for incubators in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand;

Support for acceleration programmes;

Wider coverage of emerging-technology Centres of Excellence. The amendment was incorporated into the consolidated policy through a government order dated November 9, 2022.

Who qualified as a startup? The policy adopted the Government of India’s startup definition, as amended from time to time. An entity qualified where: It was incorporated or registered in India as a private limited company, registered partnership firm or limited liability partnership;

No more than ten years had elapsed since incorporation or registration;

Its turnover had not exceeded Rs 100 crore in any financial year since incorporation;

It was working towards innovation, development or improvement of products, processes or services, or had a scalable business model with high potential for employment or wealth creation;

It was not formed through the splitting or reconstruction of an existing business. For state-policy benefits, the startup generally also needed:

Recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under Startup India;

Incorporation or registration in Uttar Pradesh;

Registration through the StartInUP portal;

Incubation or mentoring through a recognised Uttar Pradesh incubator where required. Event-participation reimbursement was an exception to the mandatory-incubation condition. It was available to eligible Government of India-recognised startups incorporated in Uttar Pradesh What sustenance allowance was available? An eligible idea-stage startup could receive a sustenance allowance of Rs 17,500 a month for one year. The policy allowed support for up to 25 startups per recognised incubator in a year. The assistance was intended to help founders meet basic operating and development costs while refining the business concept.

It was not a salary guaranteed to every founder. Eligibility depended on: Startup and StartInUP recognition;

Selection through a recognised incubator;

Idea-stage status;

Evaluation of the proposed innovation;

Continued participation in the incubation programme;

Submission of progress or utilisation information. Additional assistance of 50 per cent was available for specified startup categories. This could raise the sustenance support for eligible beneficiaries, subject to approval and the applicable policy conditions. What prototype grant was available? A one-time prototype grant of up to Rs 5 lakh per startup was provided for developing a prototype or minimum viable product. A minimum viable product is an early functional version of a product or service used to test technical feasibility and market demand.

The official frequently asked questions state that the grant was available to startups recognised by both the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and StartInUP. It was to be disbursed in a single tranche after approval. The additional 50 per cent incentive available to specified founder and regional categories did not apply to the prototype grant. Eligible expenditure could depend on the approved proposal and might include: Product-design expenses;

Technical development;

Materials and components;

Testing;

Software development;

Laboratory or fabrication charges;

Other approved prototype costs. Routine salaries, unrelated purchases or expenditure incurred before approval should not be assumed to qualify. What seed capital or marketing assistance was available? The policy provided seed capital in the form of marketing assistance of up to Rs 7.5 lakh per startup.

Up to 25 startups per incubator could be supported each year. The benefit was intended to help an approved startup launch its minimum viable product in the market. The assistance was milestone-based rather than an unconditional lump-sum payment. The official frequently asked questions describe a possible three-tranche structure, such as: 40 per cent initially;

30 per cent after the first milestone;

30 per cent after the second milestone. Before receiving later instalments, the startup had to demonstrate progress against agreed key performance targets. An evaluation committee comprising experts from institutions such as the Software Technology Parks of India, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management Lucknow could assess the proposal and milestones.

Marketing assistance could support approved activities such as: Market testing;

Branding;

Customer acquisition;

Product launch;

Sales and distribution pilots;

Promotional material;

Approved digital-marketing expenditure. It should not be interpreted as unrestricted seed equity or a loan available to every startup. Who received additional 50 per cent assistance? Additional assistance of 50 per cent on the sustenance allowance and seed capital or marketing support was available to specified categories. These included startups: Founded or co-founded by women;

Founded or co-founded by transgender persons;

Founded or co-founded by persons with disabilities;

Having registered offices or operations in Purvanchal or Bundelkhand;

Founded or co-founded by persons from economically weaker sections;

Working in specified sectors such as rural impact, circular economy, sustainability, renewable energy and climate change. For women, transgender and differently-abled co-founders, the relevant founder was required to hold more than 26 per cent equity.

Whether a startup qualified under the specified social or environmental sectors was to be decided by the Policy Implementation Unit on the recommendation of the Empowered Committee. The 50 per cent enhancement did not automatically apply separately for every qualifying condition. A startup satisfying several categories should not assume that multiple enhancements could be stacked unless expressly sanctioned. What patent support was available? An incubated startup could receive reimbursement of the successful patent-filing cost up to: Rs 2 lakh for an Indian patent;

Rs 10 lakh for an international patent. The benefit was linked to a successful or awarded patent, not merely the submission of an application.

The startup had to retain: Patent application and grant documents;

Professional-fee invoices;

Official filing-fee receipts;

Payment evidence;

Proof of ownership or assignment;

Confirmation that another scheme had not reimbursed the same expenditure. The ceiling applied to eligible filing expenditure and did not mean that every awarded patent automatically received the maximum amount. What event-participation support was available? Eligible startups could receive reimbursement of up to: Rs 50,000 for a national event;

Rs 1 lakh for an international event. The benefit was intended to support participation in startup exhibitions, investor events, technology conferences, trade fairs and other recognised programmes. Unlike most startup incentives, mandatory incubation through a state-recognised incubator did not apply to this benefit. However, the startup had to be recognised by the Government of India and incorporated in Uttar Pradesh.

Eligible claims required evidence such as registration fees, travel documents, stall charges, event confirmation and payment records. What assistance was available to incubators? The policy supported new incubators and the expansion of existing incubation infrastructure. A recognised incubator could receive a capital grant of: Up to Rs 1 crore for setting up or upgrading technology infrastructure;

Up to Rs 1.25 crore where the incubator was located in Purvanchal or Bundelkhand. The grant could support approved infrastructure such as: Workspaces;

Laboratories;

Prototyping equipment;

Technical facilities;

Networking infrastructure;

Meeting and mentoring facilities. The policy also provided operational support of up to Rs 30 lakh a year for five years or until the incubator became self-sustainable, whichever occurred earlier.

Recognition and grant approval depended on factors such as institutional capacity, infrastructure, mentors, startup pipeline, governance and financial sustainability. An institution could not qualify merely by designating an ordinary office as an incubator. What support was available for acceleration programmes? Eligible institutions could receive a matching grant of up to Rs 1 lakh per startup, capped at Rs 10 lakh for each acceleration programme. Each programme was required to run for at least 12 weeks. An institution could conduct up to five supported programmes a year, while the policy permitted a maximum of 100 such programmes statewide annually. An acceleration programme differs from early-stage incubation. It generally supports startups that already have a product or initial market evidence and need structured help with growth, investment, customers or operations.

What were Centres of Excellence? The policy aimed to establish eight Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies and other areas of state or national importance. Each approved Centre of Excellence could receive grant-in-aid of up to Rs 10 crore over five years from its establishment. The policy identified fields including: Artificial intelligence and machine learning;

Quantum computing;

Blockchain;

Additive manufacturing;

Augmented and virtual reality;

Drones;

Robotics;

5G;

Space technology;

Defence technology;

Agricultural technology;

Education technology;

Health technology. A Centre of Excellence was expected to provide specialist infrastructure, technical expertise, research links and incubation support. The policy envisaged that these centres could house promising product-based startups from India and abroad. How could a startup apply? The broad process was: Obtain recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Incorporate or register the entity in Uttar Pradesh.

Register on the StartInUP portal.

Upload incorporation, Permanent Account Number, identity, tax and startup-recognition documents.

Provide a technology and innovation justification.

Obtain StartInUP recognition.

Join or receive mentoring through a recognised incubator where required.

Apply for the relevant incentive through the portal.

Submit the business proposal, milestones and expenditure documents.

Undergo evaluation by the incubator, Policy Implementation Unit or designated committee.

Receive assistance after sanction and compliance with conditions. The StartInUP portal stated that a complete qualifying application could receive a state recognition certificate within three working days. This was an indicative registration timeline and not a guarantee of incentive approval.

Registration itself carried no fee. Implementation and current status Official information published before the replacement policy referred to more than 14,000 Startup India-recognised startups, 71 recognised incubators and seven Centres of Excellence in Uttar Pradesh. These were ecosystem-wide figures and should not all be attributed solely to financial assistance under the 2020 policy. Government orders issued in June and July 2024 further prescribed procedures for incentives to startups and incubators under clauses 9.3 and 9.1 of the amended policy. The policy’s original five-year validity has ended, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh introduced the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy, 2026. Fresh applications should therefore be assessed under the 2026 framework and its operational guidelines, while claims sanctioned under the earlier policy may remain subject to transition provisions.

Key challenges and practical considerations Competitive selection: Meeting the startup definition did not guarantee a grant. Incubator dependence: Most incentives required evaluation through a recognised incubator. Milestone-based payments: Seed assistance could stop where performance targets were not met. Reimbursement conditions: Patent and event claims required expenditure and documentary proof. Limited public disclosure: Consolidated data on applications, sanctions, payments and startup survival were not identified. Policy transition: Startups must distinguish benefits sanctioned under the 2020 framework from those offered under the 2026 policy. FAQs What was the sustenance allowance? Rs 17,500 a month for one year for an eligible idea-stage startup. What prototype grant was available? Up to Rs 5 lakh for developing a prototype or minimum viable product.

What seed assistance was available? Marketing assistance of up to Rs 7.5 lakh, released against approved milestones. Were women-led startups given additional support? Yes. Eligible startups with a qualifying woman co-founder holding more than 26 per cent equity could receive 50 per cent additional sustenance and seed or marketing assistance. Was incubation compulsory? It was generally required for policy incentives, except for eligible event-participation reimbursement. Is the policy still operative? It has been superseded by the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy, 2026. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy, 2020, strengthened by its 2022 amendment, combined founder support, prototype funding, marketing assistance, patent reimbursement, incubation grants and acceleration programmes. Its most important startup-level provisions were the Rs 17,500 monthly sustenance allowance, prototype assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh and marketing support of up to Rs 7.5 lakh. It also introduced stronger regional and inclusion-related support for startups in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand and those led by specified underrepresented founders.