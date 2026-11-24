POLICY AT A GLANCE Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh State Bio-Energy Policy, 2022 Cabinet approval September 27, 2022 Government order October 3, 2022 Policy validity Five years from notification Administrative department Department of Additional Sources of Energy, Uttar Pradesh Nodal agency Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) Main eligible projects Compressed biogas, bio-coal, biodiesel and specified bio-energy projects; UPNEDA portal also covers second-generation bioethanol CBG subsidy Rs 75 lakh per tonne of production capacity, capped at Rs 20 crore Bio-coal subsidy Rs 75,000 per tonne of production capacity, capped at Rs 20 crore Biodiesel subsidy Rs 3 lakh per kilolitre of production capacity, capped at Rs 20 crore Biomass-collection equipment 30 per cent state subsidy, capped at Rs 20 lakh, in addition to eligible Union government support Stamp duty 100 per cent exemption on qualifying land transactions Electricity duty 100 per cent exemption for ten years Development charges 100 per cent exemption Government land May be leased at Re 1 per acre per year for eligible projects and feedstock storage Implementation status State reported 53 projects approved and 24 established by 2025 The policy promotes conversion of agricultural residue, livestock waste, municipal waste and other biomass into commercial energy products. It replaced the State Bio-Energy Policy, 2014 and the State Bio-Energy Enterprise Promotion Programme, 2018.

What is the Uttar Pradesh State Bio-Energy Policy? The policy is a five-year framework for attracting private investment into waste- and biomass-based energy projects. Its principal focus is on: Compressed biogas (CBG);

Bio-coal;

Biodiesel;

Other approved waste-based bio-energy technologies. UPNEDA's current project-registration portal additionally lists second-generation bioethanol among the types of bio-energy projects it processes. The policy is intended to address two linked problems. Uttar Pradesh produces large quantities of agricultural residue, livestock waste, municipal solid waste and by-products from sugar mills. Much of this material can create environmental problems if burnt, dumped or otherwise poorly managed. At the same time, it can serve as feedstock for fuels and energy products.

The policy therefore seeks to create a commercial market for waste while providing farmers and rural enterprises with an additional source of income. Why was the policy introduced? The earlier State Bio-Energy Enterprise Promotion Programme, 2018 offered capital subsidy, State Goods and Services Tax reimbursement and stamp-duty relief. According to the 2022 policy, 14 projects had received sanction letters under that programme. The state nevertheless concluded that a revised policy was needed because of: Burning of agricultural residue in fields;

Loss of soil fertility associated with residue burning;

Availability of livestock waste;

Municipal solid waste requiring productive utilisation;

Agricultural-market waste;

Waste generated by sugar mills;

Demand for cleaner substitutes for fossil fuels;

Potential additional income for farmers;

Rural employment opportunities. The 2022 framework therefore shifted emphasis towards commercially scalable production of CBG, bio-coal and other biofuels.

Its five-year validity applies from notification. Units registered and commissioned under the policy remain entitled to approved benefits for the period prescribed for their projects even where those benefits extend beyond the policy's five-year registration window. Which projects can qualify? The policy applies to eligible new bio-energy plants and also allows benefits where new plant and machinery are installed in an already registered unit, subject to the applicable conditions. The main project categories are: Compressed biogas CBG is produced by processing organic material such as cattle dung, agricultural residue, press mud, municipal organic waste and similar biodegradable feedstock. The resulting biogas is purified and compressed to a quality suitable for fuel applications.

The policy supports projects linked with Union government initiatives such as the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation programme, or SATAT. Holders of Letters of Intent under relevant central programmes may participate in the state framework after completing the prescribed state registration and project documentation. Bio-coal Bio-coal is a solid fuel manufactured from biomass residues and can substitute partly for fossil coal in suitable industrial and power-generation applications. The policy encourages private bio-coal projects, including projects linked with thermal-power facilities where suitable land and commercial arrangements are available. Biodiesel The policy supports biodiesel production and envisages use of non-edible oilseed crops where appropriate. It specifically refers to plants such as karanj, neem, castor and jatropha, particularly on barren or infertile land, as possible supplementary feedstock sources.

Bioethanol The current UPNEDA registration portal includes second-generation bioethanol as a bio-energy project category. However, the headline production-linked state subsidy specified in the 2022 policy provides explicit rates for CBG, bio-coal and biodiesel, not a comparable per-unit rate for bioethanol. A bioethanol developer should therefore verify the specific scheme or sanction applicable to its project rather than applying the biodiesel rate by analogy. What subsidy is available for compressed biogas? A qualifying CBG project may receive state assistance calculated at Rs 75 lakh per tonne of production capacity, subject to a maximum of Rs 20 crore per unit. This is a production-capacity-linked capital subsidy rather than a payment of Rs 75 lakh for every tonne actually sold each year.

For example, the headline calculation for a plant with sufficient eligible capacity could theoretically exceed Rs 20 crore, but the policy ceiling restricts the state subsidy to Rs 20 crore. The subsidy may be used towards approved expenditure on: Plant and machinery;

Infrastructure;

Construction;

Power-supply infrastructure;

Transmission-related works. The cost of the administrative building and land is specifically excluded from the subsidy calculation. What subsidy is available for bio-coal? Eligible bio-coal plants may receive Rs 75,000 per tonne of production capacity, capped at Rs 20 crore per unit. As with CBG, this is not a subsidy paid continuously for every tonne sold. The approved plant capacity forms the basis for determining the eligible amount.

A bio-coal project must also demonstrate reliable biomass availability. Agricultural residue used for briquettes, pellets or similar fuels has competing uses, including animal fodder, domestic fuel and soil management. Feedstock planning is therefore part of project viability. What subsidy is available for biodiesel? The policy provides assistance of Rs 3 lakh per kilolitre of eligible biodiesel production capacity, subject to the same overall ceiling of Rs 20 crore per unit. Biodiesel developers must separately comply with applicable Union government fuel-quality, blending, sale and environmental requirements. The state subsidy is stated to be additional to benefits available under relevant Government of India schemes, subject to the rules against duplicate reimbursement of the same expenditure.

When is the capital subsidy released? The policy requires the detailed project proposal to be examined by subject experts before the government's subsidy liability is determined. The capital subsidy is released into the unit's bank loan account after commencement of commercial production, subject to the approved terms and verification. This distinction is important for investors. The policy does not provide the Rs 20 crore maximum as an upfront amount for constructing a plant. A developer must arrange: Promoter equity;

Bank or institutional finance;

Land;

Construction expenditure;

Machinery;

Working capital;

Statutory approvals; before relying on the state subsidy. What support is available for collecting agricultural residue? A bio-energy plant can operate only if sufficient biomass reaches it at commercially viable cost. Collection, baling and transport of crop residue are therefore important elements of the policy.

For eligible biomass-collection equipment such as balers, rakers and trolleys, the state provides a subsidy of 30 per cent, capped at Rs 20 lakh. The state assistance is in addition to the subsidy available under the Government of India's agricultural mechanisation programme, under which the policy refers to support of up to 50 per cent for qualifying machinery. The arrangement is intended particularly to facilitate aggregators and organisations involved in biomass collection, including eligible farmer producer organisations and cooperatives. The state subsidy should not be interpreted as a guarantee that 80 per cent of every equipment purchase will be reimbursed. Eligibility under the central and state components must be assessed separately.

How does the policy address feedstock availability? Feedstock risk is one of the biggest commercial challenges for a bio-energy project. The policy provides for assessment of available waste and biomass before registering plant capacity. It seeks to avoid allowing projects to consume all locally available residue because biomass is also required for other uses. The framework therefore restricts registration of waste-based bio-energy capacity in a tehsil with reference to the estimated local feedstock and energy-generation potential. The policy also envisages supplementary energy crops on barren and infertile land, including: Karanj;

Neem;

Castor;

Jatropha;

Sweet sorghum;

Energy grasses. Farmer producer companies and rural entrepreneurs can participate in developing these feedstock value chains.

A plant developer should nevertheless undertake an independent feedstock study covering seasonal availability, procurement radius, competing uses, moisture content, storage and transport costs. Is government land available? Yes. The policy permits eligible government land to be made available for bio-energy plants and feedstock collection or storage at a token lease rent of Re 1 per acre per year, subject to availability and government approval. The policy framework provides for leases of up to 30 years under the applicable land-allotment process. This is not an automatic right to any government parcel chosen by an investor. The land must: Be available with the competent department;

Be suitable for the project;

Be formally allotted;

Be used for the approved purpose;

Meet environmental and development conditions. The state also issued subsequent revenue-department orders to facilitate implementation of the land provisions. UPNEDA's government-order repository continues to list these implementation measures.

What stamp-duty benefit is available? Eligible bio-energy enterprises receive 100 per cent stamp-duty exemption on qualifying land acquired through purchase or lease from private landholders for: Establishing the bio-energy plant; or

Feedstock collection and storage. The Stamp and Registration Department formally notified the exemption on April 12, 2023. It covers the eligible conveyance or lease instrument under the conditions prescribed in the notification. Applicants should complete the prescribed certification before registration rather than assuming that stamp duty paid without following the notified process will automatically be refunded later. What electricity-duty and development-charge benefits are available? Eligible bio-energy enterprises receive 100 per cent exemption from electricity duty for ten years from commencement of commercial production.

This does not mean electricity itself is free. The plant remains liable for energy charges, demand charges and other non-exempt components of its electricity bill. The policy also provides 100 per cent exemption from development charges levied by state development authorities. Separate government orders were subsequently issued to operationalise this exemption. Is infrastructure support available? For a qualifying bio-energy investment of at least Rs 50 crore, the policy provides for assistance with construction of an approach road connecting the project to the main road, for a distance of up to 5 km, subject to the applicable Public Works Department provisions. Invest UP's policy page lists a separate government order implementing the Public Works Department component of the policy.

This should not be treated as a Rs 50 crore road subsidy. Rs 50 crore is the qualifying project-investment threshold; the actual infrastructure work depends on the approved road requirement and departmental process. What land-use facilitation is provided? The policy provides regulatory facilitation for conversion and use of land needed for qualifying projects. Invest UP summarises the framework as providing deemed permission under relevant change-in-land-use and land-ceiling provisions, subject to the implementation orders issued by the Revenue Department. This does not waive environmental, building, fire or pollution-control approvals. A CBG or biodiesel facility may still require approvals relating to: Pollution control;

Fire safety;

Factory operation;

Storage of fuels or gases;

Electrical systems;

Pressure equipment;

Water use;

Waste handling;

Local development requirements. How can an investor apply? UPNEDA operates a dedicated Bio Energy Portal for registration of projects. Applicants can register a proposed plant, submit the request to UPNEDA, track its status, respond to queries and lodge grievances through the portal.

The broad process is: Select the bio-energy technology and proposed capacity. Identify a reliable feedstock source. Prepare a detailed project report. Arrange land or seek eligible government land. Register the project on the UPNEDA Bio Energy Portal. Submit feedstock, technology, financing and land documents. Obtain the required Letter of Interest or project registration. Secure statutory permissions and bank finance. Construct and commission the project. Begin commercial production. Submit verified capital-expenditure and capacity documentation. Claim the applicable state subsidy and exemptions. UPNEDA also publishes implementation guidelines and subsequent government orders on its portal. Implementation and progress so far The policy remains actively listed on Invest UP, Nivesh Mitra and the UPNEDA Bio Energy Portal in 2026.

Official Uttar Pradesh government material published in 2025 reported that 53 projects involving compressed biogas, bio-coal, biodiesel or bioethanol had been approved, of which 24 projects had been established. These figures are more meaningful than investment proposals alone because the government explicitly distinguishes approved projects from those established. However, "established" should still not automatically be interpreted as full rated production unless project-specific commissioning and output data are available. The official sources reviewed did not provide a consolidated current dashboard showing: Production capacity of all 24 established projects;

Actual CBG, bio-coal or biodiesel output;

Capital subsidy sanctioned and disbursed by project;

Feedstock collected annually;

Farmer payments generated;

Electricity-duty and stamp-duty benefits utilised;

Employment created specifically under the policy. Accordingly, approved projects, established plants and actual commercial output should continue to be reported separately.

Key challenges and practical considerations Feedstock security: Plants need reliable year-round biomass or waste supplies.

Plants need reliable year-round biomass or waste supplies. Seasonality: Agricultural residue availability can vary sharply through the year.

Agricultural residue availability can vary sharply through the year. Transport cost: Low-density biomass can become expensive to move over long distances.

Low-density biomass can become expensive to move over long distances. Competing uses: Crop residue may already be used for fodder, fuel or other industries.

Crop residue may already be used for fodder, fuel or other industries. Offtake risk: CBG, bio-coal and biodiesel projects need dependable commercial buyers.

CBG, bio-coal and biodiesel projects need dependable commercial buyers. Working capital: Feedstock often has to be purchased and stored before fuel is sold.

Feedstock often has to be purchased and stored before fuel is sold. Environmental compliance: Waste-based projects still require rigorous pollution and safety management.

Waste-based projects still require rigorous pollution and safety management. Post-production subsidy: Investors must finance project development before state capital assistance is released. FAQs What is the maximum subsidy for a CBG plant? Rs 75 lakh per tonne of eligible production capacity, capped at Rs 20 crore per unit.

What does a bio-coal plant receive? Rs 75,000 per tonne of eligible production capacity, subject to the Rs 20 crore ceiling. What is the biodiesel incentive? Rs 3 lakh per kilolitre of eligible production capacity, capped at Rs 20 crore. Is agricultural-residue collection equipment subsidised? Yes. The state provides 30 per cent assistance up to Rs 20 lakh on specified machinery, in addition to eligible Union government support. Is government land available? Eligible government land may be leased at Re 1 per acre per year, subject to availability and approval. Is stamp duty exempt? Yes. Qualifying purchase and lease transactions receive 100 per cent stamp-duty exemption. Which agency implements the policy? UPNEDA, under the Department of Additional Sources of Energy.

Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh State Bio-Energy Policy, 2022 combines production-capacity-linked subsidy with land, tax and infrastructure support to turn agricultural and other organic waste into commercial energy. Its headline incentive reaches Rs 20 crore per project for eligible CBG, bio-coal and biodiesel units. The policy also provides ten-year electricity-duty relief, full stamp-duty and development-charge exemptions, low-cost government land and assistance with biomass-collection machinery. Official data showing 53 approved projects and 24 established projects indicate measurable implementation. The next test is whether those plants operate sustainably, secure reliable feedstock, generate fuel at commercial scale and provide additional income to farmers. Policy performance should therefore be judged by actual production and subsidy disbursement rather than project approvals alone.