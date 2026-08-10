Uttar Pradesh Township Policy, 2023: Key features, eligibility and

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Township Policy, 2023 Policy approval Mar 2023 Official publication Jun 2023 Administrative department Housing and Urban Planning Department Principal implementing bodies Development Authorities, the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board and other competent local planning authorities Development model Licence-based private township development Minimum area 12.5 acres in towns with a population below 2 lakh and 25 acres in larger cities Principal beneficiaries Private township developers, homebuyers and occupants of planned residential and mixed-use developments Main facilitation Lower minimum land requirement, phased land assembly, land-use flexibility and relief in specified conversion charges Affordable-housing obligation Provision for economically weaker section and lower-income group housing under applicable state norms Current status Policy remains listed as operative; township projects and related approvals continue to be governed alongside current building byelaws, master plans and development-authority rules

The policy is intended to encourage private developers to create integrated townships with housing, roads, parks, utilities, commercial areas and social infrastructure. It does not provide a general cash subsidy to a developer or homebuyer.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Township Policy?

The policy establishes a licensing system under which an eligible private developer may assemble land and develop a planned township.

A township is a large, comprehensively planned development containing residential neighbourhoods together with supporting infrastructure and facilities. Depending on the approved layout, it may include:

Plotted housing;

Group housing;

Economically weaker section and lower-income group housing;

Local commercial areas;

Schools and healthcare facilities;

Parks and open spaces;

Roads and pedestrian networks;

Water supply and sewerage;

Drainage and solid-waste systems;

Electricity and digital infrastructure;

Community and recreational facilities.

The policy is distinct from an individual group-housing project. A township ordinarily covers a substantially larger, integrated area and requires the developer to create internal civic and social infrastructure rather than constructing only residential buildings.

Why was the policy introduced?

Uttar Pradesh ’s earlier integrated and high-tech township frameworks required much larger land parcels. This limited participation to a small number of large developers and made it difficult to assemble land around rapidly expanding cities.

The 2023 policy reduces the minimum area so that private townships can be developed in smaller cities and on more practical land parcels. It also seeks to address unplanned development at urban fringes by encouraging organised layouts with roads, drainage, parks, utilities and social facilities.

The policy’s anticipated benefits — additional housing, private investment, better urban infrastructure and more orderly growth — are objectives. They should not be treated as completed outcomes without project-specific official evidence.

What are the main objectives?

The policy seeks to:

Promote planned urban expansion;

Increase the supply of residential land and housing;

Encourage private investment in township infrastructure;

Make township development viable in smaller towns;

Prevent fragmented and unauthorised construction on urban peripheries;

Provide affordable housing within larger developments;

Ensure roads, parks, utilities and community facilities are planned together;

Facilitate mixed-use and self-sustaining urban communities;

Improve coordination between developers and planning authorities;

Bring township approvals within a licence-based regulatory framework.

It also seeks to use private investment to supplement the housing and infrastructure created directly by development authorities.

What is the minimum township area?

Urban category Minimum township area Town or city with a population below 2 lakh 12.5 acres Other cities 25 acres The policy reduces the minimum land requirement substantially:

The relevant population classification and competent planning authority must be confirmed when the developer applies. The minimum area establishes eligibility to submit a proposal; it does not guarantee that every parcel meeting the acreage condition will receive a township licence.

The site must also satisfy planning, road-access, land-use, environmental and infrastructure conditions.

Who is eligible?

Private developers may apply under the policy. The term can include an individual, company, association or another legally eligible development entity, subject to the qualifications prescribed by the policy and licensing authority.

A developer is expected to demonstrate:

Legal status and authority to undertake real-estate development;

Financial capacity;

Experience or technical capacity;

Control over the minimum required land;

A feasible development plan;

Ability to construct internal infrastructure;

Compliance with real-estate, planning and environmental laws;

Capacity to complete the township within the permitted period.

The exact net-worth, solvency, experience and security requirements must be taken from the current application form, licence conditions and authority-level instructions. A single uniform qualification figure could not be verified from the official English material reviewed.

How much land must the developer assemble?

The policy permits phased land assembly rather than requiring the developer to own or control the entire township area at the first stage.

The developer must establish control over the prescribed initial share before receiving the relevant licence or preliminary approval and must assemble the remaining land within the timetable prescribed by the authority.

This flexibility is intended to reduce the difficulty of assembling several adjoining parcels at once. However, it also creates execution risk. A developer that cannot acquire or legally control the remaining land may be unable to complete the approved layout.

Applicants must verify: