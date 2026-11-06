Vice-President Radhakrishnan to be chief guest at Ayodhya Deepotsav

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at this year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya, an event held every Diwali since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The festival, which has set new world records for the number of diyas lit in successive years, is also drawing a large number of foreign tourists this time. The state tourism department has launched special packages for Deepotsav.

Officials said tourists from several countries, including Thailand and Australia, had already arrived in Ayodhya for the event. Cultural troupes from various countries have also reached the city to stage Ramleela performances.

A new record is expected to be set on Saturday when lakhs of diyas are lit simultaneously along the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya.

The administration has assigned responsibilities venue-wise to ensure the smooth conduct of the main Deepotsav events. In view of the Vice-President’s visit and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s programmes, officials have been deployed along the route from the airport to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Naya Ghat, Ram Katha Park and Ram Ki Paidi. Under a revised order issued on November 5, separate magistrates have been appointed to oversee event venues, processions, guest enclosures and traffic management. Separate arrangements have also been made for the movement of dignitaries from their arrival to temple visits and the various programme venues. With large crowds of devotees expected, traffic management, parking, barricading and movement around the city will be important. Arrangements at Ram Ki Paidi, the Saryu aarti site and major ghats will also be monitored to ensure the convenience of visitors.