Yogi Cabinet clears ethanol plant in Mathura, new toy manufacturing policy

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved 23 proposals, including the setting up of an ethanol plant in Mathura district, a new policy to promote toy manufacturing, and reduction in stamp duty to make renting houses and shops easier.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also cleared proposals for setting up a regional centre of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Milkipur, Ayodhya, establishing a new university in Aligarh, and amending rules for automatic testing centres for vehicles.

Sugarcane Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan said the Cabinet had approved a proposal to restart the sugar mill in Chhata tehsil of Mathura district, which had been closed 19 years ago.

He said the mill would produce ethanol from sugarcane and paddy and would operate for 11 months a year. The unit is expected to produce 3.96 crore litres of ethanol annually. Sugar production would also be started once sugarcane availability improves. The minister said running a sugar mill smoothly required about 50 lakh tonnes of sugarcane a year, but the required availability was not there at present. Therefore, an ethanol plant would be set up at the site. The plant will cost ₹200 crore. Warehouses and a complex will also be built on the 96 acres available with the sugar mill.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said the Cabinet had approved proposals related to his department. Bus stands will be built at Shohratgarh and Barhni in Siddharthnagar district and at Sawayajpur in Hardoi district. Land for these bus stands will be provided by the revenue department. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the rules for setting up automatic testing centres (ATCs). At present, a minimum of 2.5 acres is required for an ATC, which had made it difficult to set up such centres. The state had issued letters of approval for 82 ATCs, but work had started on only 42. Under the revised rules, 1,500 square metres of land will be required for a single-line ATC and 3,000 square metres for a two-line ATC. Applications for opening ATCs will be accepted throughout the year. Up to three centres can be opened in a district.

The Cabinet also approved the Uttar Pradesh Toy Manufacturing Promotion Policy, 2025. The policy is expected to promote toy manufacturing in the state, attract investment and create employment opportunities. A revised project proposal for developing the Chitrakoot Link Expressway was also approved. The 15.172-km access-controlled, six-lane greenfield expressway will be built on the engineering, procurement and construction mode. The estimated project cost is ₹1,008.67 crore, which will be borne fully by the state government. A global tender will be invited to select the construction agency. The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to develop primary schools under the control of the Basic Education Council as smart schools.