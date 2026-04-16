Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is reportedly set to announce the Class 12 results for 2026 by next week. While official confirmation is awaited, past trends suggest the results are likely to be declared soon.

Students across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams can access their results using login credentials once released. The Higher Secondary exams were held from February 11 to March 16, 2026, and the evaluation process is now nearing completion.

How to check Assam HS Result 2026 online?

· Visit the official website of AHSEC at resultsassam.nic.in

· Click on the Assam Results section · Press on the HS result link · Log in with the roll number, registration number and enter the captcha · The marksheets will be displayed on your screen · Download for further reference. AHSEC Class 12 results 2026: How to check your results via SMS? Step 1: Download the messaging application on your phone Step 2: Type ASSAM12 along with your roll number. Step 3: Send this text to 5676750 or 56263.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check Step 4: Your results will be sent straight to your mobile number. Websites to check the Assam AHSEC class 12th Result 2026 The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 will be released online. Students can check their results via the official website and the DigiLocker portal. Here is a list of websites to access and download marksheets: · ahsec.assam.gov.in · resultsassam.nic.in · results.ahsecregistration.in · digilocker.gov.in. Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 will be released online soon, with the official website set to host the result link. Candidates must secure the minimum required marks to qualify for further education. To pass, students need at least 30 per cent overall and in each subject.