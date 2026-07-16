AIBE 21 result 2026: BCI XXI exam result likely to be out today on website

The AIBE 21 result 2026 is expected to be published any time today, 16 July 2026, by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXI) 2026 can view their results online once the result link is activated.

The scorecard will be available through the candidate login portal. Applicants will require their registration number/application number and password to access the result.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Steps to download

· Visit the official website of the Bar Council at allindiabarexamination.com.

· Search for the download result notification link on the homepage.

· Click on the link “AIBE XXI Result 2026” that is meant for downloading results. · Fill in your examination roll number along with the password. · After verifying your details, you will have to click on the “submit” button. ALSO READ: UPSSSC 2026 One-Time Registration (OTR) begins today to ease PET process · Your score card will be displayed; download it for later use. AIBE 21 Result 2026: Details to verify on the scorecard Candidates must carefully double-check structural details after successfully retrieving the digital document. Complete candidate names, roll numbers, enrollment IDs, photos, and qualifying designations are all displayed in the text.

Verify that the structural information precisely matches your official law degree certificates. Candidates must alert the BCI cell for quick corrections in case of typos or mismatched images. AIBE 21 Marking Scheme 2026 AIBE is only a qualifying exam. Candidates will be eligible for the Certificate of Practice (COP) if they receive the required minimum score. The absence of negative marking is one of the AIBE exam's greatest benefits. Since wrong answers do not lower the final score, candidates are urged to try every question. Candidates must receive the BCI-mandated minimum qualifying score. · General- 45%

· OBC- 45% · SC- 40% · ST- 40% ALSO READ: RBI Grade B 2026 admit card for Phase 2 released online; how to download · PwD- 40%. What happens after AIBE 21 Result 2026? Candidates who qualify the examination will move to the next stage of the process, which includes: · Verification of qualifying status · Processing by the Bar Council of India · Digital verification via AIBESCOPE platform