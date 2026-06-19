AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Today, exam scheduled for June 27

Today, June 19, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi, is anticipated to release the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 for the entrance exam on June 27, 2026, on its official examination website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Using their login details, candidates who have successfully registered for the BSc (Hons.) For the Nursing entrance test, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: How to download hall ticket?

· Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

· Press on the AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 link.

· Fill in the Registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC) and password. · Submit the details to log in. ALSO READ: Neet re-exam: NTA issues advisory, sends reminders via SMS, email, WhatsApp · Download and print the hall ticket for later reference. AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026: Details mentioned on the admit card Candidates should get in touch with the examination officials right away if there is any discrepancy. After downloading the hall ticket, students should carefully check the following information: · Candidate's name and photograph

· Roll number and application details · Examination date and timing · Exam centre address · Reporting time ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026 June Admit Card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to download · Important exam-day guidelines. More about the AIIMS BSc Nursing Exam 2026 Applicants must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a legitimate photo ID to the testing location. Without the necessary paperwork, entry to the exam location will not be allowed. Calculate your Education Loan here The AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026 admission exam is scheduled for June 27. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, exam site, reporting time, exam date, and instructions to be followed on exam day.