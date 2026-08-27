Amaravati to house India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus

In a major step towards positioning Amaravati as a national hub for advanced technology, research and innovation, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the establishment of India’s first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence University campus by the NIELIT Deemed-to-be University, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

The campus will come up on 8.5 acres in Amaravati with a proposed investment of ₹730.70 crore over five years, fully proposed to be funded through Government of India grant-in-aid from MeitY. It will focus on Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors and other emerging deep-tech areas, integrating education, research, skilling, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The decision was taken at the CRDA Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday. NIELIT is a Deemed-to-be University (Distinct Category) under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, and the UGC Regulations, 2023. It is an autonomous scientific society under MeitY and the only university under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, with 56 centres and more than 700 accredited institutes across India. The University has its main campus at Ropar, Punjab, and 11 constituent units. Programmes to Begin from September: Academic and advanced technology skill-development programmes will commence from September 2026 at a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, allowing students and professionals to begin accessing NIELIT programmes while the permanent Amaravati campus is developed. The campus will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, diploma and executive programmes in areas including Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication and Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Semiconductor Fabrication, Chip Design, VLSI, ATMP, Embedded Systems and High-Performance Computing.

Advanced Research and Innovation Infrastructure: A central feature of the campus will be the Quantum Research, Innovation & Incubation Block (QRIIB), with approximately 1.25 lakh sq. ft. of built-up area. The facility will provide infrastructure for quantum computing and communication, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems, high-performance computing, cleanroom and nano-fabrication, semiconductor technologies, chip design and VLSI, data centres, technology incubation and start-up co-working, along with technology-transfer and intellectual-property activities. This infrastructure will enable students, researchers, start-ups and industry to collaborate on next-generation technologies and take innovations towards commercialisation. The project will train approximately 8,250 learners over five years, including 1,650 through formal degree programmes and 6,600 through non-formal skilling and certification programmes. Annual intake is expected to reach approximately 3,913 learners by the fifth year.

Connecting Andhra Pradesh to the Deep-Tech Economy: NIELIT proposes collaborations with IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and JNTU institutions for academic programmes, research and technology development. The initiative aligns with the National Quantum Mission, IndiaAI Mission and India Semiconductor Mission, while supporting the broader objectives of Digital India, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. By connecting education, research, industry and start-ups, the campus will strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s talent pipeline, support deep-tech entrepreneurship and help convert research and innovation into intellectual property, technologies and new enterprises. The permanent campus will incorporate solar power generation, solar water heating, energy-efficient utilities, EV charging and scientific waste-management systems, with an objective of working towards net-zero campus operations. The campus will include smart classrooms, academic and research laboratories, hostels, auditorium, sports and recreation facilities, guest house and supporting infrastructure, including a 500-bed residential capacity.