AP EAMCET results 2026: AP EAPCET scorecards releasing soon on website

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release the AP EAMCET Results 2026 today, June 1, 2026. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can view their scorecards at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP EAMCET's official website.

The dates of the engineering course exam were May 12–18, 2026. There were two shifts for the exam: one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The dates of the pharmacy exams were May 19 and 20, 2026. There were two shifts for the exam: one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key was declared on May 25, 2026. The objection window was shut on May 27, 2026.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: How to check? Step 1- Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Step 2- On the homepage, press on the link ‘AP EAMCET Results 2026’. Step 3- Fill in your registration number, date of birth and captcha as login details. Step 4- Press submit. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026 results out online; IIT Delhi zone dominates top ranks Step 5- Download and save the results for later use. AP EAMCET 2026 marking scheme One mark is awarded for each question. Incorrect responses or questions that are not attempted will not be penalised. Candidates who provide the right response will receive a +1 mark. Candidates must receive at least 25% marks to be eligible for the AP EAMCET 2026 exam and be ranked.