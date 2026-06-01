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AP EAMCET results 2026: AP EAPCET scorecards releasing soon on website

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release AP EAMCET Results 2026 anytime soon on the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exams were held in May 2026

AP EAMCET results 2026
AP EAMCET results 2026 Date and Time
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:20 PM IST
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Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release the AP EAMCET Results 2026 today, June 1, 2026. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can view their scorecards at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the AP EAMCET's official website.
 
The dates of the engineering course exam were May 12–18, 2026. There were two shifts for the exam: one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
 
The dates of the pharmacy exams were May 19 and 20, 2026. There were two shifts for the exam: one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key was declared on May 25, 2026. The objection window was shut on May 27, 2026.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: How to check?

Step 1- Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
 
Step 2- On the homepage, press on the link ‘AP EAMCET Results 2026’.
 
Step 3- Fill in your registration number, date of birth and captcha as login details.
 
Step 4- Press submit.
 
Step 5- Download and save the results for later use. 

AP EAMCET 2026 marking scheme

One mark is awarded for each question. Incorrect responses or questions that are not attempted will not be penalised. Candidates who provide the right response will receive a +1 mark. Candidates must receive at least 25% marks to be eligible for the AP EAMCET 2026 exam and be ranked.
 
However, there are exceptions to the minimum necessary marks for students who fall under the SC and ST categories. Depending on the seat designated for various categories, they will be admitted.

What’s after the AP EAMCET Result 2026 is out?

The centralised web-based counselling process is your next significant step following the announcement of the AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 results. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) oversees this online procedure to distribute seats in engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programs around the state.
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Topics :Andhra Pradeshexam resultsAP EAMCET

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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