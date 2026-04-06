AP Inter Results 2026: When and where to download scorecard? Details here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate results for both first and second year in the first or second week of April. The AP Inter 1st Year Results 2026 and AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2026 will be available on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, as well as on popular education portals such as Manabadi.

Once released, students can check their results online by entering their Hall Ticket Number on the respective portals. As per media reports, the results are likely to be declared on April 12, 2026, around 11 am, although the Board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time.

About the AP Inter exams 2026 The AP Inter Second Year exams were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026, and the first year exams were held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. Answer script evaluation began on March 4, 2026, and is still in progress. The results are likely to be announced on April 8, 10, or 12, although these dates are tentative and yet to be officially confirmed. How to download AP Inter Results 2026? Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. Click on the AP Inter Results 2026 link Fill in your Hall ticket number ALSO READ: CBSE 10th results 2026: Expected date, passing criteria and how to check Check and download your marksheet.