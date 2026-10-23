AP Inter Timetable 2027 out: Check BIEAP exam dates and how to download

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has issued the timetable for the AP Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year examination 2027. As per the schedule, the AP Inter 1st year exam 2027 will be held from February 24 to March 15, 2027, and the AP Inter 2nd year exam 2027 will be held from February 25 to March 16, 2027.

Candidates appearing for the theory exams can visit the official website to download the PDF. As per the exam schedule, AP Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year exams will be held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon across designated centres.

How to download the AP Inter Time Table 2027 PDF?

· Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

· Find the latest notifications or the examination timetable section.

· Search for the link for the AP Intermediate Time Table 2027.

· Choose the relevant 1st-year or 2nd-year timetable, if separate PDFs are provided.

· Open the PDF and check the dates against your subjects.

· Download and save the timetable for later reference.

ALSO READ: Punjab PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 out: How to download the hall ticket BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year Time Table 2027 Date & Day Subject / Paper Student Category February 24, 2027 (Wednesday) Electives: • Languages (10)-Paper-I (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian) • Subjects (8) Paper-1 (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce) • Second Languages Paper I (Old Syllabus) Regular & Backlog Students Old Students February 26, 2027 (Friday) • English Paper I • English Paper I (Old Syllabus) Regular & Backlog Students Old Students March 1, 2027 (Monday) Core & Addl. Subjects: • Maths/Civics Paper -1 • Maths -IA / Botany / Civics Paper -1 (Old Syllabus) Regular & Backlog Students Old Students March 3, 2027 (Wednesday) Core & Addl. Subjects: • Biology Paper I / History -1 • Maths-IB / Zoology / History Paper -1 (Old Syllabus) Regular & Backlog Students Old Students March 5, 2027 (Friday) Core Subjects: • Physics / Economics Paper- 1 • Physics / Economics Paper- 1 (Old Syllabus) Regular & Backlog Students Old Students March 9, 2027 (Tuesday) Core Subjects: • Chemistry / Commerce Paper -1 • Chemistry / Commerce Paper-I, Fine Arts Music Paper-I, Sociology Paper-1 (Old Syllabus) Regular & Backlog Students Old Students March 12, 2027 (Friday) • Public Administration / Logic Paper - 1 • Public Administration / Logic Paper-1 • General Bridge Course Mathematics Paper -I (For BIPC Passed Students) (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Backlog & Old Students March 15, 2027 (Monday) • Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I • Modern Language Paper I / Geography Paper I (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Backlog & Old Students · Students should rely on the board's official PDF for the final schedule and any changes.

AP Intermediate 2nd Year Time Table 2027

Date & Day Subject / Paper Student Category February 25, 2027 (Thursday) Electives: • Languages (10)-Paper-II (Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian) • Subjects (8) Paper-II (Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce) • Second Languages Paper II (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Old Students February 27, 2027 (Saturday) • English Paper II • English Paper II (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Old Students March 2, 2027 (Tuesday) Core & Addl. Subjects: • Maths/Civics Paper -II • Maths -IIA / Botany / Civics Paper-II (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Old Students March 4, 2027 (Thursday) Core & Addl. Subjects: • Biology Paper II / History -II • Maths-IIB / Zoology / History Paper -II (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Old Students March 8, 2027 (Monday) Core Subjects: • Physics / Economics Paper -II • Physics / Economics Paper-II (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Old Students March 11, 2027 (Thursday) Core Subjects: • Chemistry / Commerce Paper -II • Chemistry / Commerce Paper -II, Fine Arts Music Paper-II, Sociology Paper -II (Old Syllabus) Regular Students Old Students March 13, 2027 (Saturday) • Public Administration / Logic Paper-II • General Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (For BIPC Passed Students) (Old Syllabus) Regular & Old Students March 16, 2027 (Tuesday) • Modern Language Paper II / Geography Paper II (Old Syllabus) Regular & Old Students

AP Inter Exam 2027: Non-Theory & Practical Exam Schedule

· Ethics and Human Values Exam: January 27, 2027 (Wednesday) from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M · Environmental Education Exam: January 29, 2027 (Friday) from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. Practical Examinations: · General Courses: February 1, 2027 to February 10, 2027 · Vocational Courses: February 1, 2027 to February 15, 2027 · Sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 P.M. and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. (including Sundays) · Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade Exam (NSQF Level-4) (Theory): February 17, 2027 (Wednesday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 P.M.