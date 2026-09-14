The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has announced the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 result on September 13 on its official website. Candidates can check their results online on the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in using their login credentials or via WhatsApp.

The final APTET 2026 answer key has also been issued alongside the result. The AP TET 2026 examination was held in computer-based mode from Aug 5 to Aug 14 and on Aug 16, 2026. The provisional answer key was announced earlier on August 24, after which candidates were allowed to raise objections.

How to download the APTET Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click the link titled "APTET 2026 Result" Step 3: Once the link is clicked, a result login window will be displayed on the screen. Step 4: Fill in the essential credentials, hall ticket number and date of birth. Step 5: Press the submit button. Step 6: The APTET 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Are banks open today? Check Sept 14 state-wise list Step 7: Download and save the result for later reference. About APTET June 2026 results According to the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, who posted on X, the pass rate of in-service teachers stood at 51%, whereas the pass rate of regular aspirants stood at 41%.

In a statement, AP TET-2026 convener M. Venkata Krishna Reddy stated that of the 1,97,703 candidates who had shown up for the exams, 90,862 qualified in 99,591 papers, recording an overall pass percentage of 45.63 among the papers attempted. More about the APTET June 2026 results Among the in-service teachers, 74,711 had applied for 84,798 papers, while 72,288 showed up for 81,127 papers. Of them, 37,789 teachers qualified in 41,315 papers, resulting in a pass rate of 50.93 among the papers attempted. Mr Venkata Krishna Reddy mentioned that 214,486 candidates had registered for 238,252 papers in the AP TET-2026, while 197,703 candidates appeared for 218,254 papers.