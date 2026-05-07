As global campuses land, a churn may sweep India's academic talent pool

The sector currently has around 43 million students and approximately 1.6 million faculty members, translating to a student–faculty ratio of about 27:1, above the benchmark of 20:1, indicating a shortfall of nearly 600,000 faculty, or roughly 26 per cent, said Avantika Tomar, partner and learning & development (L &D) head at EY-Parthenon India, citing the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22. The University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) Deemed University Regulations, 2023, prescribe a minimum ratio of 1:20 as a benchmark for academic capacity.

India’s higher education sector is likely to see heightened competition for faculty as foreign universities establish campuses in the country, a shift expected to place upward pressure on salaries, even as the system continues to face a structural shortage of teaching staff, according to industry executives and consultants.

Against this backdrop, foreign university campuses are expected to create 400-450 new faculty roles over the next two to three years, with numbers projected to rise to 13,000-15,000 by 2035 as enrolments expand. These institutions are likely to operate with a lower student-faculty ratio of around 15:1, implying higher faculty intensity.

“Typically, 20-30 per cent of this will be foreign faculty, including expatriate Indians, while the remaining positions are expected to be filled through local hiring,” Tomar said.