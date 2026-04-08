Assam Class 10 Result 2026 expected on April 10: Here's what to Know

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is expected to make an official announcement today regarding the Assam HSLC Result 2026. As per current updates, the Class 10 results are likely to be declared on April 10, 2026, though the exact time is yet to be confirmed.
The HSLC exams 2026 were among the largest school-level examinations in the state, with nearly 4 lakh students appearing. Once the results are released, students will be able to access their scorecards via official websites and digital platforms, and plan their next steps for higher secondary admissions.
Assam HSLC 2026 exam date and time
The Assam Class 10 (HSLC) examinations 2026 were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam from February 10 to 27, 2026. The theory exams were held in two shifts: a morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and an afternoon session from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
The examination schedule began with MIL/English on February 10, followed by Social Science (February 13), English (February 16), General Mathematics (February 20), and General Science (February 23). The exams concluded on February 26 and 27 with optional subjects such as Advanced Mathematics and Retail Trade. Practical examinations had been conducted earlier, on January 28 and 29, 2026.