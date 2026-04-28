Assam HS Result 2026 Out: Steps to check ASSEB Class 12 Results

The results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 will be released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) tomorrow, April 28, at 10:30 a.m.

Only after the results are announced will the link to the results be posted on the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. After that, students can use their roll number and other login information to get their marksheets online.

Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education, provided the update on X and wished students the best wishes, who were expecting their results.

How to check the Assam Board Class 12 result?

· Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

· Click on the link “HS Result 2026.” · Log in using your roll number and other details. · Click on the submit button. · Download and save the provisional marksheet for later reference. How to check your Assam Board Class 12 result 2026 via SMS? · Open the message box on your mobile phone · Type ASSAM12 followed by your roll number · Send this message to 5676750 or 56263 · After sending the SMS, your result will be delivered to you directly on your same phone number.

What to do next after the Assam Board Class 12 result 2026? An official press conference is anticipated to be used to announce the results. Important academic data, including the total pass rate, the number of students who attended, the performance by stream (Arts, Science, Commerce), and the list of top scorers, will also be shared by AHSEC during this time. ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE 10th, 12th Result releasing soon at website Your immediate next actions after the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) results 2026 are announced on April 28, 2026, including obtaining your official documentation and, if necessary, applying for re-evaluation or higher education.