AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result released

The AYUSH NEET round 1 seat allocation result 2026 was released on the official website by the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC).

The AYUSH NEET round 1 seat allotment result is now available in PDF format for those who took part in the counselling procedure to ensure a seat in Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani, and homoeopathic undergraduate degrees.

From September 17 to September 23, 2026, candidates who have been assigned a place in an institute may report there.

How to check the AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026?

· Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

· Click on the AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 link available on the home page.

· A new page will display where candidates will have to enter their login details. · Click on Submit, and your seat allotment result will be shown. · Check the result and download the page. ALSO READ: UP Super TET 2026: Applications begin for 12,405 teacher posts today · Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. About AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 Candidates will be assigned seats based on their performance on the NEET UG exam. AIQ-Undergraduate [(BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS)] seats in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy under government-aided, central universities, national institutes, and deemed universities, as well as AIQ seats in B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar, would be accepted.

The AYUSH counseling 2026 Round 1 seat allocation list is tentative and subject to change, so they should be aware of this. Students can access the AYUSH NEET Round 1 allotment letter 2026 by logging onto the candidate portal following the final seat allotment results, which serve as the deciding list. More about the AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 The AIQ seats coming under AACCC-UG Counseling 2026: · 15% All India Quota UG (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) Seats of Govt./Govt. Aided Institute of all States/UTs · 50% BAMS seats of AIIA, Goa · 50% North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda &FolkMedicine Research, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

· 50% BUMS seats of AMU, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh · 50% BAMS & BHMS seats of NEIA&H, Shillong, and Meghalaya. · 100% BAMS Seats of BHU, Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh · 100% BAMS Seats of ITRA, Jamnagar, Gujarat (except nominated seats) · 100% BAMS seats of NIA, Jaipur, Rajasthan (except nominated seats) · 100% BAMS seats of NIA, Panchkula · 100% BHMS seats of NIH, Kolkata, West Bengal (except nominated seats) · 100% UG (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) Seats of all Deemed Universities · 100% BSMS seats of NIS, Chennai (except nominated seats)