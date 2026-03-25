Bihar board 10th results 2026: When will BSEB announce Matric results?

BSEB 10th Results 2026 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results by this weekend or early next week. Notably, the board had already declared the Class 12 results on March 23, 2026. Last year, the BSEB Class 10 results were released on March 29, indicating a similar timeline this year.

Exams for class 10 were held by the Bihar board between February 17 and February 25, 2026. After an official press conference announcing the Bihar 10th result 2026, candidates can check the results by entering their login information. To view the Bihar Board Matric Result 2026, log in using your roll code and roll number.

How to check Bihar Board 10th results 2026? Step 1: Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Press on the link for ‘BSEB Matric Result 2026’. Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code and send the details. Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2026: Class 5, 8 results to be out at 1:30 pm on website Step 6: Download and save a copy for later use. Bihar Board class 10th result date Before releasing the results online, the BSEB will formally announce the date and time of the results. The official websites, biharboardonline.bihargov.in and results.biharboardonline.com, will allow students to view their Bihar Board Class 10 results. The Bihar Board is known for being one of the state boards that releases results the earliest each year.