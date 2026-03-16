Bihar Police SI PT Result 2026 Declared: The Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary Examination Result 2026 has been released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). On the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in, candidates who took the recruitment exam in January may now view their qualification status and merit list.

The Bihar Police held a recruitment exam for the post of Sub-Inspector. Which applicants go to the next round of the selection process is determined by the declared result. Candidates can verify their eligibility status by searching their roll numbers after downloading the merit list PDF from the commission's official website.

How to check the Bihar Police SI Result 2026? · Visit the official website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in · Open the Results or latest notification section. · Press on the link titled “Bihar Police SI Result 2026”. · The merit list PDF will display on the screen. · Find your roll number in the result PDF. · Download and save the file for later reference. Details Mentioned in BPSSC SI Merit List 2026 The roll numbers of the applicants shortlisted for the next round of the hiring process are included in the merit list that the commission has made public. The paper contains several examination details in addition to roll numbers:

· Total number of candidates who appeared in the exam · Details of candidates 'disqualification' · Total number of shortlisted candidates · Category-wise cut-off marks ALSO READ: RBSE 10th result 2026 soon; Rajasthan board result expected by Mar 20 · Instructions related to the Mains examination. Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Recruitment and Vacancy Details The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission organises the recruiting campaign to fill open positions in the Bihar Police's Home Department. A significant number of candidates took part in the preliminary exam earlier this year, according to official records. Over 6.5 lakh applicants took part in the hiring process under Advertisement No. 05/2025. On January 18 and 21, 2026, the preliminary exams were conducted. Candidates have been shortlisted for the next round if they met the category-wise cut-off and obtained the minimum qualifying marks.