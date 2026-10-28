BPSC ASO Mains exam result 2026 announced, Santosh Kumar secures 1st rank

The Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Mains examination results have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On February 27, 2026, 609 candidates participated in the exam.

Santosh Kumar (Roll No. 841942) secured the first rank. Sarita Kumari (Roll No. 873314), the only woman among the top 10 candidates, ranked second, while Rahulraj Kumar (Roll No. 873577) secured the third position.

How to check BPSC ASO Mains result 2026?

1. Visit the official portal of the BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate it in the "Important Announcements" or "What's New" section.

3. Click on the link, "Results: Assistant Section Officer Main Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 37/2025)".

4. The result will display in a PDF format. Press Ctrl + F (or use the search icon on mobile) and type your Roll Number or Name to see if you have been shortlisted. ALSO READ: UGC NET December 2026: NTA extends application deadline to October 31 5. Download and print a copy of the PDF for your upcoming document verification process. BPSC ASO Mains Cut-Off Marks: Category-Wise The exam's category-specific cut-off scores have also been made public by the commission. The EWS category has a cut-off of 108 marks, whilst the unreserved category has a cut-off of 115. The cut-off scores for SC and ST candidates are 102 and 104, respectively.

Both the EBC and BC categories have a cut-off score of 113. Female candidates must score at least 105 for Unreserved, 103 for EWS, 91 for SC, and 103 for BC. ALSO READ: CAT 2026 Admit Card: Check release date, instructions and how to download The cut-off scores for the remaining categories are 103 marks for BCL, 87 marks for applicants with DD disabilities, and 85 marks for those with MD disabilities. Grandchildren of former freedom fighters must have at least 100 marks. BPSC ASO Mains Result 2026: Category-Wise Selection 10 male and 6 female candidates were chosen from the unreserved category, according to the selection list. A total of 41 candidates have been chosen based on the category-wise statistics that are currently available.