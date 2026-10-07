BPSC TRE 4.0: Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026 posts increased to 33,320

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for BPSC TRE 4.0. The number of open positions has been raised from 32,388 to 33,320. The official notice is available on the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, for those who have applied or are currently applying for the position.

According to the official announcement, the Education Department of Bihar is in charge of the total number of open teaching positions under the fourth phase of the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). The exam application deadline is October 26, 2026. The deadline for paying the fee is October 26, 2026.

BPSC TRE 4.0: How to register online?

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Press on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page. 3. A new page will display where candidates will have to enrol themselves. 4. Once registration is done, enter the application form. 5. Make the payment of the application fee. 6. Enter on submit and download the confirmation page. 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. Inside the BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026 marking scheme The passing scores obtained in the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test administered by the Bihar School Examination Board at that time shall be valid for candidates who qualify for STET Paper-I and STET Paper-II.

Also Read: Rajasthan LDC Score Card 2026 released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in All male and female candidates from outside the state shall be regarded as general category candidates based on the minimum scores established. BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Fee · General/OBC/EWS and other-state candidates: ₹750 · Examination application cost fee: ₹100. · Bihar SC/ST candidates: ₹200 · Bihar domicile women candidates: ₹200 · PwD candidates: ₹200 Candidates who do not give Aadhaar may need to pay an additional biometric fee. The fee must be paid online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.