BTEUP re-evaluation result 2026 released for June exams at bteup.ac.in

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the re-evaluation results for its May–June 2026 examinations, according to reports.

Students who requested that their answer sheets be re-evaluated can use their enrolment number and birthdate on the official website, bteup.ac.in, to view their updated grades.

After the announcement of the original exam results, students who want to review their answer sheets can access the re-evaluation result. Through the BTEUP student login portal, candidates can view the results and verify their qualifying status and updated grades.

How to check the BTEUP re-evaluation result 2026?

1. Visit the official website at bteup.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, find the link titled “View Result of re-evaluation June – 2026”.