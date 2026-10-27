On November 4, 2026, the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card will be made available by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Those who successfully registered for the exam can receive their hall ticket from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, after it is released.

There will be three sessions for the CAT exam on November 29, 2026. The first session will run from 8:30 am to 10:30 am; the second session will run from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm; and the third session will run from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT 2026 Admit Card: Know how to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the registered candidate login link. Step 3: Now fill in the registered user ID and password. Step 4: Once you submit the login details, the CAT 2026 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026 soon: Expected date and how to check Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for later use. CAT 2026 exam and marking pattern Three sections will make up the 120-minute exam: Section I: Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will receive three points for each correct response, one point for a wrong multiple-choice question, and zero points for unanswered or unattempted questions.