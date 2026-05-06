The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 admit card 2026 for students appearing in the second phase of the board examinations. Schools can now download the hall tickets through the official portals, while private candidates can access their admit cards online using their application number or previous roll number.

The CBSE Class 10 second board examinations will be held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, in a single shift across examination centres nationwide. Schools have also started distributing admit cards to registered students.

How can schools download the CBSE 10th admit card 2026?

· Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

· Click on Pariksha Sangam link, then choose 'continue' · Select the schools (Ganga) tab · Pick the pre-exam activities section · Press on the admit card for CBSE 2026 · Fill in your required details · Download the admit card for all students · Verify details and distribute further. Guidelines related to CBSE 10th exam 2026 · Students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 10 am

· Plan travel in advance · They should be reported in a proper school uniform · Carry school identity · Only prescribed stationaries are only permitted ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates · Electronic items are strictly prohibited. CBSE Second Board Exam Datesheet 2026 · May 15, 2026: Mathematics (Standard and Basic) · May 16, 2026: English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature) · May 18, 2026: Science