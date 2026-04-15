CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 announced: Pass percentage at 93.70%, know more

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results, with an overall pass percentage of 93.70. According to official data, girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 compared to 92.6 for boys. The(CBSE) has released the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results, with an overall pass percentage of 93.70. According to official data, girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 compared to 92.6 for boys.

on the official websites—cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in—as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker, using their login credentials. Around 25 lakh students appeared for the exams, which were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites—cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in—as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker, using their login credentials. Around 25 lakh students appeared for the exams, which were conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check and download the result?

Visit the official CBSE website at results.cbse.nic.in.

Press on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section. Fill in roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin. Click "Submit". Your marksheet will display on the screen. Download and keep it for later use. CBSE 10th Result 2026: What about topper list, merit rank? The Board has maintained its policy of discouraging unhealthy competition, and no topper list or merit ranks have been released for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. In line with this approach, the Board also does not award first, second, or third divisions to students.