CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check updates and access their results on the official website, cbse.gov.in.
The Board will not announce the results through a press conference. Instead, it will release key details such as pass percentage, gender-wise data, and state-wise performance online.
This year, the Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, in a single shift each day from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Official statement on CBSE Class 10th Result 2026
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Result 2026 today, on April 15. However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time of the announcement. Excitement around the results grew after DigiLocker posted “Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon” on its official X handle.
Similarly, the UMANG app notified students through an Instagram post that CBSE Class 10 results will be available on its platform, indicating an imminent release. Students are advised to keep an eye on official updates and have their login credentials ready to check their results as soon as they are announced.
IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) allows students to access their results via a phone call. Local subscribers in Delhi can dial 24300699, while those in other parts of the country should dial 011-24300699. Follow the voice prompts to enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number to hear your subject-wise marks.