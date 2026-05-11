CBSE Class 12 result 2026 soon at results.cbse.nic.in; check latest updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 soon. This year, over 18 lakh students from the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams between February 17 and April 10, 2026.

While the board has not confirmed an official result date yet, several reports indicate that the results may be announced in the second week of May.

The board will not hold a press conference to announce the CBSE Class 12 results. The result information and post-result notifications will be accessible on the board's website shortly after the results are announced.

CBSE 12th result 2026: How to download results when out? • Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. • On the home page, click the CBSE Class 12 board result 2026 link as required. • Fill in your credentials to log in and submit. • Check the result displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026 admit card out now; candidates can download till May 17 • Download and keep a printout of the same for later use. CBSE Class 12 result 2026: What is APAAR ID and how does it help students? Under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, a unique 12-digit academic identity number known as the APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) was introduced.