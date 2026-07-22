Home / Education / News / CBSE Class 12 Admit Cards 2026 out for Supplementary exams; how to download

CBSE Class 12 Admit Cards 2026 out for Supplementary exams; how to download

CBSE has released the Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 admit cards for both regular and private candidates. Students appearing for the supplementary exam can get their hall tickets now

CBSE Class 12th Admit Cards 2026
CBSE 12th Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released; Know How to Download
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
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The Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 admit cards for both regular and private candidates have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Hall tickets are now available to students taking the supplementary exam.
 
The Class 12 supplementary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026. By going to the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, and entering the necessary information, private candidates can download their admit cards.

How to download the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026

·        Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in
 
·        Click on the 'Admit Card' link.
 
·        Fill in your application number, previous year's roll number, passing year and candidate's name.
 
·        Click on 'Submit'.
 
·        Your admit card will display on the screen.
 
·        Download it and take a printout for later use.

Details mentioned on the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam admit card 2026

·        Candidate's name
 
·        Father's and mother's name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Date of birth
 
·        Subject name and subject code
 
·        Examination centre name and complete address
 
·        Reporting time and examination timings
 
·        Important exam day instructions
 
·        Candidate's photograph and signature
 

About the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam admit card 2026

The admit card does not need to be downloaded by regular students. The hall tickets will be downloaded by their respective schools via the Pariksha Sangam website and given to the students.
 
After downloading the admit card, students are urged to thoroughly review all the information. Before the exams, individuals should get in touch with their school or the CBSE authorities right away if there is any mistake involved.  
 
 
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Topics :CBSE examAdmit CardCBSE board examsCBSE class 12

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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