CBSE LOC submission for Class 10, 12 board exams 2027 begins on Sept 24

The deadlines for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2027 board exams have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, teachers, parents, students, and schools can view the official notice.
The announcement states that schools have from September 24, 2026, to October 21, 2026, to submit the LOC. The LOC is being submitted for the first board exam for Class 10 students, which is scheduled for February and March.
Steps to download the CBSE LOC Circular PDF
· Open the official website at cbse.gov.in.
· Look at the latest circulars on the homepage.
· Search for the circular in the List of Candidates for 2026-27.
· Click on it. The PDF will be displayed.
· Save the file for later use.
CBSE Board Exam 2027: Details required for LOC
Schools are required to register students in accordance with the established curriculum. Each student's signature and photo must be uploaded in the necessary format.
When completing the LOC, schools must provide accurate student information. Among them are:
· Full name of the student
· Date of birth
· Gender
· Category
· Full names of parents or guardians with correct spellings.