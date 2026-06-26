CBSE to revise order on foreign language choices for greater clarity

The CBSE's May order, issued to align its three-language policy with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, proposed that from the 2026-27 academic session, students must study two Indian languages out of three languages offered. However, it did not clearly specify whether the requirement would apply to students already in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who had opted for two foreign languages, leading to confusion among schools and parents over whether existing language combinations would need to be changed mid-course. Queries sent to the ministry of education and to CBSE on Friday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.