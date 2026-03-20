Centre plans enrolment drive to meet NEP goal amid high dropout rates

NEP 2020 sets a target of achieving a 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from pre-school to secondary level by 2030.
However, according to the 2023–24 annual report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey, nearly two crore children aged between 14 and 18 years are not attending school. The data further showed that around 11 per cent of children in Classes 3–8 remain out of school, while more than five million students fail board examinations each year, pointing to gaps in retention and completion at the secondary level, the ministry said.
“To achieve the goal of 100 per cent GER, it is essential to bring these children back into the education system at the earliest and to prevent further dropouts. Open schooling offers a practical alternative for children unable to attend regular schools due to economic, social, or geographical constraints,” the statement added.