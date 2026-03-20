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Centre plans enrolment drive to meet NEP goal amid high dropout rates

Officials from NIOS will work with state governments and Union Territories to identify out-of-school children and facilitate their enrolment through open schooling programmes, the ministry stated

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Officials from NIOS will work with state governments and Union Territories to identify out-of-school children and facilitate their enrolment through open schooling programmes, the ministry stated. (Image: WikiMedia Commons)
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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The Ministry of Education on Friday announced that it will launch a nationwide drive to identify and enrol out-of-school and dropout children, in an effort to improve school participation and move closer to the enrolment targets set under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
 
The initiative will be led by the Department of School Education and Literacy with support from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous body under the ministry that provides school education through open and distance learning.
 
Officials from NIOS will work with state governments and Union Territories to identify out-of-school children and facilitate their enrolment through open schooling programmes, the ministry stated.
 
NEP 2020 sets a target of achieving a 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) from pre-school to secondary level by 2030.
 
However, according to the 2023–24 annual report of the Periodic Labour Force Survey, nearly two crore children aged between 14 and 18 years are not attending school. The data further showed that around 11 per cent of children in Classes 3–8 remain out of school, while more than five million students fail board examinations each year, pointing to gaps in retention and completion at the secondary level, the ministry said.
 
“To achieve the goal of 100 per cent GER, it is essential to bring these children back into the education system at the earliest and to prevent further dropouts. Open schooling offers a practical alternative for children unable to attend regular schools due to economic, social, or geographical constraints,” the statement added.
 
As part of the outreach effort, NIOS will introduce a programme called “NIOS Mitra”, under which trained facilitators will identify and counsel out-of-school children, assist with enrolment, and provide academic support, particularly among marginalised and disadvantaged communities.
 
The ministry also plans to expand the open schooling network. It will work with states and Union Territories to set up at least one NIOS study and examination centre in every block.
 
Government institutions, including schools run by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, as well as government senior secondary schools, may be designated as NIOS study and examination centres to support the initiative.
 
Established in 1989, the NIOS offers secondary and senior secondary courses, along with vocational programmes, with flexible admissions and exam schedules. Its certificates are recognised as equivalent to those issued by other national and state boards, and the system operates through a network of over 10,000 study and examination centres across India and abroad.
 

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Topics :Education ministryeducationnational education policy

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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