Check 5 Indian schools shortlisted for World's Best School Prizes 2024

The World's Best School Prizes, an annual event held in the United Kingdom, has selected five Indian schools among the top 10 finalists in a variety of categories. These awards honour schools worldwide for their significant contributions to social progress. These schools, each from various parts of India, have shown exemplary commitment to education and community development, setting benchmarks for schools around the world.

Two schools from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are among the finalist schools announced last week. They are competing for a share of the USD 50,000 prize money in various categories.

Best 5 World's Best School Prizes 2024: Categories

T4 Education, based in the UK established the World's Best School Prizes, which include categories like Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives.

These awards are meant to highlight schools that have done a lot to help their communities and classrooms with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best 5 World's Best School Prizes 2024: Achievements and Contributions

1. Government CM RISE Model Higher Secondary School, Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh

Category: Supporting Healthy Lives

This government school stands out for its integrated approach to education and health. Situated in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, the school focuses on coordinating health education, giving nutritious meals, and engaging the community to empower kids from Scheduled Tribes, frequently confronting vital socio-economic disparities.

2. Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Category: Environmental Action

This school in Delhi has taken amazing steps in resolving ecological issues like water shortage and contamination. The school executes creative ventures, including hydroponics and biogas plants, which give useful environmental education to students as well as add to sustainable community exercises.

3. Government Higher Secondary School Vinoba Ambedkar Nagar, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh

Category: Innovation

This state school in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, is well-known for its innovative approach to education, particularly its focus on tribal girls from slum communities in cities. By creating a supportive learning environment that encourages formal education among a demographic that has traditionally been reluctant to participate in the education system, the school has established itself as a model of innovation.

4. Kalvi International Public School, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Category: Community Collaboration

Kalvi International Public School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, excels at empowering underprivileged students through sports and education. By focusing on community collaboration, the school gives quality training as well as assists students with accomplishing greatness in different fields, subsequently changing their lives and futures.

5. Mumbai Public School L K Waghji International (IGCSE), Maharashtra

Category: Supporting Healthy Lives

This state-run school in Maharashtra was recognized for its exemplary ways in promoting a healthy lifestyle among its students. The school has inculcated healthy eating habits among students, and discourages them from eating junk food. Promoting such long-term healthy behaviour is crucial in today’s world.