Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: The results for classes 10 and 12 will be revealed today, April 29, according to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). At 2:30 pm, a press conference will be conducted to first reveal the results.

Candidates can view their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary School exam results 2026 on their official websites, results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in, once they are made public. Gajendra Yadav, the State Education Minister, will preside over the results press conference.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards?

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Press on the CGBSE Class 10, 12 result link given on the website