Classroom to career: Govt looks to build school-to-job pathway for students

“When you pay attention to and expose a young child to the skill sector or skill-building, he or she is going to respect it more. For somebody who has already studied up to graduation, it is difficult to come back and take up that kind of work because the first intention will be to join some kind of government job,” the official said.

“In most European countries, there is this distinction after Class 8 -- if you want to enter the skill sector, you can choose to do that, whether it is plumbing, electrical work or something else. It happens from that particular point only. And so that’s why we are also tying up with the school education department and we want to do this particular exercise,” the official added.