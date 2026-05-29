COMEDK result 2026 time: The Consortium of Medical Engineering & Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the COMEDK 2026 results today, May 29, at 6 pm. Students must use their credentials, application number, and password to access the candidate portal at comedk.org to view the results.

The exam was administered on May 9, 2026. Official reports state that about 150 colleges participated in the test. The objection window was open until May 18 at 2:00 PM, and the preliminary answer key was made available on May 16. The final answer key was released on May 23 at 2:00 PM.

How to check and download the COMEDK result 2026? Visit the official website at comedk.org. Click on the 'COMEDK Login' tab on the homepage. Fill in the user ID and password in the required fields. Your COMEDK rank card 2026 will be showcased on the screen ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 revaluation, verification 2026 begins today; key details here Review all details and download the result. Details mentioned on COMEDK Rank Card 2026 Applicant’s registration number Date of birth Contact details Category Candidate's photograph Candidate's signature COMEDK test admission ticket number

COMEDK rank ALSO READ: NEET paper leak row: Govt may deploy IAF to ferry exam papers on June 21 Subject-wise and aggregate percentile scores. COMEDK UGET Result 2026: Marking scheme In the 2026 paper, candidates will receive one mark for each correct response. According to the exam format, a wrong response will not result in a mark deduction. ALSO READ: UP Police Constable city slip 2026 soon at uppbpb.gov.in: How to download The Consortium stated that the principle of least negative responses (number of incorrect answers) will be used in the case of a tie in the test score. It also stated that additional strategies might be used to break ties if necessary.